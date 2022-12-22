Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
hubcitytimes.com
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council
MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
wxpr.org
Two Merrill students run business while also going to school
Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business. For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Girl, Ella Veronica, born to Marie Waldvogel and Dylan Hanke of Merrill. Boy, Koda Bennett, born to Brooklyn West and Bryce Ruesch of Wausau. Girl, Oaklynn Rose, born to Angel Gehrke and Allan Luedtke of Merrill. DECEMBER 4, 2022. Boy, Gideon, born to Olivia Schwake and Virgil Schwake of Nekoosa.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
merrillfotonews.com
Church Mutual® names new President
Church Mutual Insurance Company has promoted Alan S. Ogilvie to President of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Rich Poirier, current President and CEO, will retain his CEO responsibilities. Ogilvie will also join Church Mutual’s Board of Directors. The two executive leaders will work side by side throughout 2023, in preparation for Ogilvie assuming the additional role of CEO effective Jan. 1, 2024, when Poirier transitions to Senior Advisor.
WSAW
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
merrillfotonews.com
PRAIRIE RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL 2022-2023 1st quarter Honor Roll
Gold: 4.00 – Parker Hannemann, Preston Hannemann, Oliver Kahr, Delyla Maudrie, Connor Savagian-Demoss, Makayla Talerico, Cameron Thom, Brayden Wiederhoeft, Claire Ziebell. Silver: 3.750-3.999 – Willow Bathke, Emma Daley, Ian Eggebrecht, Connor Holdridge, Mackenzie Matthias, Emma Myers, Payten Nelessen, Lexi Renken, Carter Schmidt, Aiden Schultz, Atreya Stone, Ashton Thom.
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
WSAW
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
wxpr.org
Snowmy Kromer, with his four-foot-long pipe and traffic cone nose, is back in Minocqua
The Minocqua Visitors Bureau is building a snowman in its front yard, but not like the kids next door. “We have two dump trucks running back and forth between town and here,” Krystal Westfahl, the bureau’s director, says. “And a backhoe that is filling in 20 feet of snow fencing.”
WSAW
Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
WSAW
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
