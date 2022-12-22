ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of those experiencing homelessness

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYdC5_0jqs4WGV00

MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter.

The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of hundreds held across the country on Wednesday on the winter solstice, the day that sees the least daylight in the northern hemisphere, said Linda Ketcham, the executive director of JustDane, one of the groups that organized the memorial. It aims to serve as a visual reminder that not everyone has a place to stay warm on the cold winter nights.

“It’s a way of celebrating the lives of people we’ve lost who were unhoused and it’s a way of grieving their loss,” Ketcham said.

The demonstration began in Madison in the wake of the death of 38-year-old Dwayne Warren in June 2009. Warren, who was experiencing homelessness, died of sepsis, which could have been treated with a prescribed antibiotic. His body was found on a bench in the area.

Attendees circled the Capitol along with a horse-drawn hearse.

“It’s our way of reminding people that being unhoused, not having enough affordable housing, truly affordable housing takes a heavy heavy toll on people,” Ketcham said.

JustDane is asking for donations of warm socks, long underwear, scarves, gloves and hats. Those items can be dropped off at First Congregational United Church of Christ on University Avenue.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers

Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’

MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at Tree Lane on Madison’s west side at the same time temperatures have...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch the ground, bitter cold like this is pretty dangerous,” said veterinarian Chris Pagel,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to make sure patients in need still have care throughout the storm....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays

MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying to get out!” said freshman Matthew Shapiro, escaping the worst of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division says citywide plowing is complete

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division officials said Friday morning that citywide snowplowing is complete. Crews will now begin clean-up operations, keeping snow drifts from forming. This work will continue through Saturday. Because of the extremely cold temperatures, the city’s salt is ineffective. That means that that roads are still snow-covered and slippery. Crews are working to apply sand to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy