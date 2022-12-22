ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco radio DJ braves weather conditions to raise donations

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRLXE_0jqs4Sjb00

PASCO, Wash. — One man is braving the extremes to raise donations of money, food, clothes, blankets and toys this Christmas. Gaudencio Felipe has been rooftop fundraising on top of regional grocery stores for decades. This local radio DJ has been at the top of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market in Pasco since Tuesday, and he says he’s not coming down until Friday morning at 11:01, despite the wind chill coming, freezing temps and more.

Felipe is staying on this rooftop for 96.1 hours. If you’re wondering why that number, that’s also his station on the radio: 96.1 La Ley.

He’s been doing this for a number of years around Christmas time, collecting things for people who need it, from the rooftops of different grocery stores.

“Almost 23 years,” said Felipe. “We do it every year, so we do it in Hermiston, and Sunnyside and Othello, y a lot of years, here in the Tri-Cities.”

Donating food, clothes and toys for people in need.

You can stop by the SuperMex El Pueblo Market in Pasco to make donations. He said all of the donations are going to people in need this holiday season.

Felipe explained that some years ago, the house of a family in Kahlotus burned down. He said they needed clothes and food, because everything burned.

“Because it’s Christmas, you know that some people, they need something. Food, clothes. That’s the idea. This is the goal to collect food, toys to give to the people that need it,” said Felipe.

Of course, it’s cold out there, but Felipe is bundled up.

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh, it’s very cold, it’s very cold,’ but we need motivation for the people,” said Felipe. “I think this is my support, too.”

Felipe sleeps in a tent at night and will not come down until his 96.1 hours are up.

First Alert Forecast – A Weather Alert Day tonight into your Thursday with dangerously low temperatures through tomorrow night – Jason

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard. Throughout the next few months, whether you're driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges. One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDA extends quarantine zone in Grandview to prevent spread of Japanese Beetles

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture has extended the quarantine zone in the Grandview area in attempts to get ahead of the invasive Japanese Beetles. “We have 120 days to make that final, and all that means is that additional acreage is going to be included in the already established quarantine where we don’t want people to...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break

RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy