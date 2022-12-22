Pasco radio DJ braves weather conditions to raise donations

PASCO, Wash. — One man is braving the extremes to raise donations of money, food, clothes, blankets and toys this Christmas. Gaudencio Felipe has been rooftop fundraising on top of regional grocery stores for decades. This local radio DJ has been at the top of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market in Pasco since Tuesday, and he says he’s not coming down until Friday morning at 11:01, despite the wind chill coming, freezing temps and more.

Felipe is staying on this rooftop for 96.1 hours. If you’re wondering why that number, that’s also his station on the radio: 96.1 La Ley.

He’s been doing this for a number of years around Christmas time, collecting things for people who need it, from the rooftops of different grocery stores.

“Almost 23 years,” said Felipe. “We do it every year, so we do it in Hermiston, and Sunnyside and Othello, y a lot of years, here in the Tri-Cities.”

Donating food, clothes and toys for people in need.

You can stop by the SuperMex El Pueblo Market in Pasco to make donations. He said all of the donations are going to people in need this holiday season.

Felipe explained that some years ago, the house of a family in Kahlotus burned down. He said they needed clothes and food, because everything burned.

“Because it’s Christmas, you know that some people, they need something. Food, clothes. That’s the idea. This is the goal to collect food, toys to give to the people that need it,” said Felipe.

Of course, it’s cold out there, but Felipe is bundled up.

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh, it’s very cold, it’s very cold,’ but we need motivation for the people,” said Felipe. “I think this is my support, too.”

Felipe sleeps in a tent at night and will not come down until his 96.1 hours are up.

