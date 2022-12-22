ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Daryl Ruiter's gut says Nick Chubb plays vs. Saints despite foot injury

By Overtime With Jonathan Peterlin
 3 days ago

Daryl Ruiter, 92.3 The Fan's Browns Beat Reporter, tells Jonathan Peterlin his gut says Nick Chubb plays against the Saints despite his foot injury as he previews the frigid faceoff with New Orleans Wednesday night on "Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin."

