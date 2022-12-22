Daryl Ruiter's gut says Nick Chubb plays vs. Saints despite foot injury
Daryl Ruiter, 92.3 The Fan's Browns Beat Reporter, tells Jonathan Peterlin his gut says Nick Chubb plays against the Saints despite his foot injury as he previews the frigid faceoff with New Orleans Wednesday night on "Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin."
Bobby Hebert talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Saints, the uncertainty surrounding Dennis Allen as head coach beyond this season, where he could see Sean Payton coaching next season and why he favors the Browns in Saturday’s game.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
CLEVELAND — It's another lump of coal in the stockings of Cleveland fans. The Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs this Christmas Eve by virtue of a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Those who braved the freezing temperatures saw Cleveland jump out to a 10-0 lead, only to watch the team once again fall apart in the second half.
Despite a trying 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are expected to retain head coach Kevin Stefanski, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. There had been some speculation around the league that Cleveland ownership could move on from the 2020 AP NFL Coach of the Year, but sources say the Haslams haven't considered making a change.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and Demetrious Johnson passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time.
Aditi Kinkhabwala joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Browns match-up on Saturday with the New Orleans Saints, how the game is still meaningful since both of these teams have a chance of making the play-offs.
There has not been a colder game in Northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium today in the last 30 years. At kickoff, the temperature came in at just six degrees off of the shores of Lake Erie; this registers as the coldest home game since 1981 for the Browns.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached a four-year agreement with right tackle Jack Conklin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. SUBSCRIBE : Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Talking to Twitter, Schefter stated that the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Macoy Keener picked the jersey before Jarvis Landry had picked a number. Keener, a Browns fan from Union City, Pa., ordered his brown Landry jersey as soon as the team shop made pre-orders available in 2018. Keener had been following the receiver’s career since the LSU days. And he says he knew then what Brown fans learned soon after Cleveland made the trade:
CLEVELAND — It has been a record setting weather weekend throughout the country and the bitter cold of this winter storm set yet another record off the shores of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
On this cold, windy Saturday afternoon the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are set to battle it out. Injuries will have an impact on this one as multiple starters won't be playing. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in the concussion protocol, therefore he will not be playing in this...
Bob Haynie on Lamar Jackson’s future and John Harbaugh expectations. James Rapien on the Bengals win over the Browns and Zac Taylor. Andrew Fillipponi on if fans are done with Mike Tomlin and shutting down star players.
Both teams will brave the elements and execute their gameplans in the inclement weather conditions. New Orleans has to find a few advantages against a Cleveland team still finding its identity with Deshaun Watson as the new signal caller. Oddly enough, New Orleans is still in the hunt for a...
Mary Kay Cabot joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Browns upcoming match up against the Saints, and how the inclement weather can be a factor for some of the stars in this match-up.
Justin Termine joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers, if Dononvan Mitchell is an NBA MVP candidate, along with other teams & players starting to shine in the NBA.
This Saturday's game between the Browns and Saints will be severely impacted by the weather. The latest weather forecast says it'll be 11 degrees at kickoff. The wind-chill temperature, however, will be minus-11 degrees. The Browns and Saints will have to deal with 30 mph wind gusts this afternoon. That'll...
