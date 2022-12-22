ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers And Kings Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are facing off on Wednesday night in California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves, Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Russell Westbrook.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

As for the Kings, they will be without Chima Moneke and Keon Ellis.

Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Bryant on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis on Wednesday."

The Kings defeated the Lakers 120-114 in Los Angeles last month.

De'Aaron Fox had a fantastic game, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

The Lakers come into the matchup after losing 130-104 to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Monday night.

They are only 5-10 in 15 games on the road, so their play outside Los Angeles has been poor.

Currently, the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-17 record in 30 games.

Meanwhile, the Kings have not been to the postseason since 2006, but they look like they could end the drought in 2023.

They are 16-13 in 29 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the west (they are 8-5 in 13 games at home and 6-4 in their last ten games overall).

In addition, the Kings are only 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

