Texas A&M Aggies 2023 Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Offense?

While the Aggies look to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season, they do so with a plethora of offensive talent in their 2023 class.

There is no way to sugarcoat it, the 2022 season was a disappointment for the Texas A&M Aggies. They entered the season with high expectations and appeared ready to challenge Alabama in the SEC West for a spot in the SEC championship game.

They finished the season only averaging 22.8 points per game on 360.9 yards of total offense. However, with the conclusion of the 2023 early signing day, the Aggies add a plethora of talent on offense that should have an impact moving forward.

In fact, some of Wednesday's early signees might just make an impact immediately and earn playing time early on. As for who those players may be, look no further.

Let's take a look at a few prospects on the offensive side of the ball, that will get consideration for early playing time next season.

1) Running back Rueben Owens

While the Aggies did struggle mightily offensively at times, running back Devon Achane was one of the lone bright spots. Achane finished the season rushing for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

With Achane off to the NFL draft, the Aggies had a hole to fill at the running back position. Enter Rueben Owens .

The Aggies were able to flip Owens from Louisville, and the five-star running back will step into an offense where he can make an immediate impact. If his he can translate his high school success to the college level the Aggies will not miss a beat in the ground game.

2) Tight end Jaden Platt

There is no such thing as too much receiving talent, especially for the Aggies who look to revitalize an offense that was largely lethargic in 2022. With the addition of tight end Jaden Platt , a flip from Stanford, they added another elite pass-catching option to the offense.

Platt finished his senior season recording 296 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 23 receptions.

While he didn't light up the stat sheet, he has the chance to come in early and build chemistry with quarterback Connor Weigman and earn some playing time early in his college career.

3) IOL TJ Shanahan

One of the reoccurring issues for the Aggies' offense was their inconsistent offensive line play, which made life miserable for whichever quarterback took the field on any given Saturday. As such, Jimbo Fisher and his staff made recruiting the offensive line a priority this cycle.

While Owens is arguably the flashiest name for the Aggies in this recruiting class, TJ Shanahan might be not only the best but the most vital. Shanahan, coming in at a staggering 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, was a coveted recruit.

If he can earn playing time immediately then he may very well anchor the Aggies' offensive line for the foreseeable future.

