Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 16of the 2022 NFL season and a holiday weekend of football. There was a full slate of games Saturday plus three more on Sunday. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their quest for the AFC South title by beating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The...
Breaking down the Jets’ game against the Jags
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at the team’s Thursday Night Football game versus the Jaguars and what the benching means for Zach Wilson. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NFL Christmas: Week 16 picks, schedule, playoff picture, odds, injuries
The Week 16 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups -- including three on Christmas Day -- and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.
NFC East showdown: Do Eagles or Cowboys have the better roster?
Some of the hype surrounding Saturday's NFC East game between the 10-4Dallas Cowboys and 13-1Philadelphia Eagles has lessened because it's unclear whether star Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtswill play afterspraining his right shoulderSunday. But the game still matters. Not only can the Eagles clinch the NFC East with a win but...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
QB Hurts expected to be out as Eagles visit Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA (13-1) at DALLAS (10-4) Saturday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Cowboys 26-17 on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Bears 25-20; Cowboys lost to Jaguars 40-34 in OT. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (4), PASS (11), SCORING (2) EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (19),...
NFL Week 16 injury report: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Donald and more
The races for the last remaining NFL playoff spots are heating up and a few contenders are facing big injury questions. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen HurtsonSaturday for their NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys; Gardner Minshew to start
PHILADELPHIA --Eaglesquarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboyswith a right shoulder sprain, meaning Gardner Minshewwill get the start in a game that could secure the NFC East title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. "Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his...
2022 NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings
With just three weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. More teams have claimed their spots in the NFC and AFC. However, the race to the playoffs continues as top teams in both conferences are stilllooking to lock in their spots for thepostseasonandhave a chance to do so in Week 16.
Sources: Jalen Hurts' status uncertain for Eagles' Week 17 game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a sprained shoulder, also is uncertain to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, league sources told ESPN. Hurts is recovering from what doctors are calling a SC joint sprain in his...
Rest vs reps: Philadelphia Eagles face quandary with how to approach next 3 weeks
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Could the Birds shut down Jalen Hurts for the rest of the regular season? And when should other stars take a seat before the postseason?. Nick Sirianni and his staff have some tough decisions to make for the Super Bowl-hopeful Birds.
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Cowboys on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in an NFL Week 16 NFC East football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
