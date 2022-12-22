Read full article on original website
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
Sovah Health names new Market President & CEO of Danville campus
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health has named a new head of its Danville campus. They announced Wednesday that Steve Heatherly has been named the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Sovah Health – Danville starting January 16, 2023. Heatherly will also assume the role of Market President...
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
Over $649K awarded to area nonprofits from Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (GLCF or Foundation) has announced the many recipients of its fall 2022 grants. This week, 99 local nonprofit organizations received letters notifying them that their grant applications were partially or fully funded by the GLCF. A total of $649,836 is...
Appalachian Power urges customers to reduce use of electricity
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power (AEP) crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. AEP is asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
Bedford Area YMCA reopens following evacuation due to propane gas
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area YMCA is back open following an evacuation on Wednesday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said they were dispatched to the YMCA on Turnpike Road at 9:09 a.m. for a report of the smell of gas inside. They said a high concentration of...
DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
Bedford County working to set up warming centers if the need arises
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County announced Thursday that they are working to set up warming centers for the community ahead of frigid air entering the area. The county gave the following updates when it comes to its plans for winter weather:. There will be limited hours at...
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
Shed catches fire on Colonial Ave. SW in Roanoke; cause under investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A shed fire is now under investigation in the City of Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called out Thursday for the report of a fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Avenue SW. Crews said the shed was well-involved when they arrived, but...
Halifax County organization holds 'Pens not Pistols' poetry contest for students
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An education retention program on the Southside is giving students the opportunity to express their emotions through an old art form. 'Boots on the Ground' in Halifax County is holding a poetry contest. It's called “Pens not Pistols” and it is happening at Halifax...
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
Making a Difference in the Life of a Foster Kid
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Help a local child in need during one of the toughest times in their life by becoming a foster parent. Emily learns what it takes and how Humankind can help make it happen.
