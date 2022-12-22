ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
DANVILLE, VA
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
ROANOKE, VA
Sovah Health names new Market President & CEO of Danville campus

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health has named a new head of its Danville campus. They announced Wednesday that Steve Heatherly has been named the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Sovah Health – Danville starting January 16, 2023. Heatherly will also assume the role of Market President...
DANVILLE, VA
Appalachian Power urges customers to reduce use of electricity

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power (AEP) crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. AEP is asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
Bedford Area YMCA reopens following evacuation due to propane gas

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area YMCA is back open following an evacuation on Wednesday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said they were dispatched to the YMCA on Turnpike Road at 9:09 a.m. for a report of the smell of gas inside. They said a high concentration of...
BEDFORD, VA
DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
DANVILLE, VA
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
DANVILLE, VA
Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
ROANOKE, VA

