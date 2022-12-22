Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
PWMania
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dies at 45
The organization announced the news of the former light heavyweight star’s passing Saturday night.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
soultracks.com
Sammie Lee Hutchins of legendary R&B vocal group The Masqueraders dies
(December 21, 2022) They never achieved the notoriety that many of the other soul groups of the 60s and 70s did, but The Masqueraders have certainly showed longevity, performing for 60 years in various forms. And that longevity brought with it a legendary status with soul music fans around the world. Today we’re sad to inform SoulTrackers of the death of singer Sammie “Sam" Lee Hutchins, who was a five decade member of the group. The Masqueraders posted on their Facebook page today:
PWMania
Kevin Owens Strongly Suggests Plans To Renew His WWE Contract When It Expires
The “Prize-Fighter” of WWE isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
PWMania
How Many WWE Returns is Too Many Returns?
Triple H’s WWE has largely been free from many flaws, for the most part. Of course, things are not perfect, but his vision has shown signs of a clear direction and purpose with a desire to have meaningful stories and matches on every show and in every part of the card, no matter how small they may seem in theory (no pun intended). This concept is foreign to WWE fans as Vince McMahon very rarely if ever, put any emphasis on things that did not have to do with the major players or stories he was interested in telling. Hence why the midcard titles, tag team titles, and the women’s tag team titles all felt like yesterday’s news under Vince for years on end. This idea of Triple H’s is welcomed and requires a deep and vast roster for it to work. This means that WWE needs to turn to the outside at times and bring in those who have the potential to add something great to storylines, titles, feuds, or the overall TV product as a whole. It does eventually bare the question, though: when is enough too much?
PWMania
Identity of ‘Cameraman’ Attacked on SmackDown by Bray Wyatt Revealed
During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt snapped and took out a cameraman. On Friday’s show, Wyatt stormed the ring and demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy. Wyatt stated that he is not Uncle Howdy and has never been, but then passed out before attacking the cameraman and putting him in the Mandible Claw until officials freed him.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Comments on Carlito Not Reaching His Potential in WWE
WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007 on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle. Prichard commented on Carlito seeking his release, but talking him into staying and how Carlito didn’t reach his potential in the company. Prichard said, “Well, we didn’t want to lose...
PWMania
Current AEW Star on Cody Rhodes: “I Hope to Be Able to Work With Him Very, Very Soon”
As PWMania.com previously reported Dax Harwood’s podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” has debuted on AdFreeShows. The host, Matt Koon, stated that this isn’t a replacement for William Regal because the podcast was scheduled to begin on December 29th even if Regal continued. Harwood shared his thoughts...
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
PWMania
News on Solo Sikoa Using Umaga’s Samoan Spike Move in WWE
WWE star Solo Sikoa discussed using Umaga’s Samoan spike move in WWE during an interview with NYPost.com. He said, “It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?’ I was like, I don’t know. I kind of want to stay away from it because that’s his thing. And he was like, ‘I know he passed away and yesterday was his anniversary,’ which was a Sunday and the next day was Raw. He goes, ‘I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him on TV by using the spike.’ I was like, ‘You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it.’ Once he said that I kind of got emotional. I was like, wow. For those who don’t remember who Umaga was, now I’m about to refresh their memory. It was a pretty cool moment for me to pay tribute to him.”
PWMania
Former WWE Referee Believes WWE Needs to “Hit a Home Run” With the Bray Wyatt Storyline
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas provided his latest take on the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight in a recent Reffin’ Rant video. On SmackDown last week, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and mock him. WWE, according to Korderas, needs to hit a home run with this feud.
PWMania
Backstage News on John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
WWE appears to have gotten its wish to have John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April. Cena will compete alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag-team match on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. The match will be Cena’s only in-ring appearance this year, continuing...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/23/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are on commentary. * AR and Top Flight Fox won...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Plans on “Getting Back Out There” Again After In-Ring Return
Kevin Kiley Jr. (Alex Riley) hadn’t wrestled since 2016, but that changed at the recent Create A Pro’s ‘Holiday Toy Drive’ event in Lynbrook, New York on December 8th, 2022. He defeated Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago with the help of NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.
PWMania
Brian Myers Reveals the Origins of His WWE Losing Streak Gimmick
Brian Myers discussed a variety of subjects on a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, including his infamous losing streak gimmick. Here are the highlights:. “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and I kept getting tweeted this article, some dirt sheet article that I had lost one hundred matches in a row. I’ll never forget, one day at Barclay’s, this writer comes out of the writer’s room and goes ‘today’s your day, Hawkins! You’re gonna beat Heath Slater on Main Event!”
