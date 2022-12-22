ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
iheart.com

Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions

As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
MONTANA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston

A bitterly cold Christmas Day gives way to a seasonally chilly, dry week

On the other hand, New Year’s Day is shaping up to be relatively warm and wet, with a forecasted high of 55 by next Sunday. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, southern New Englanders can expect a chilly, dry, and mostly sunny week leading up to the New Year, with no rain or snow on the immediate horizon for most of the region.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD

Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
CBS San Francisco

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.More than 200 million people were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said in a statement Friday.More than 4,500 flights within, into or out of the U.S....
IOWA STATE

