Tracking the winter storm as it moves east
Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Christmas week winter storm likely to affect millions across US
Start your day with the latest weather news – significant Christmas week winter storm, dangerous blast of arctic air and holiday travel statistics.
Christmas Week Winter Storm Could Cause Travel Nightmare For Millions
As the first official day of winter approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in the path of a massive storm system slowly moving across the country. The storm will bring frigid temperatures that are well below average, along with rain, snow, and high winds as people prepare to travel for Christmas.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
Major winter storm expected to hit much of US before Christmas
Heavy snow, powerful winds, and bitterly cold temperatures will potentially snarl holiday travel
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert midday today into early tomorrow morning for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially tonight.Forecast: Showers ease in this morning, but mainly after the morning commute. Light rain is expected from midday into the afternoon, then we'll see heavier pockets of rain this evening through early tomorrow morning. No flooding is expected, although we could see a little ponding on the roadways. As for the remainder of tomorrow, it shouldn't be as active, but we'll have to leave in a chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Millions across US under 'bomb cyclone' winter weather alert
A fast-approaching arctic blast has put parts of the United States under a winter weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 50 degrees below zero in some areas. CNN's meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
Strong Wind Gusts and Potential Lake-Effect Snow Could Emerge Next Week in Portions of Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns
According to the latest forecast, a potential storm could unload strong wind gusts and lake-effect snow next week in the Northeastern U.S., including in the Midwest and Northeast. The forecast said rain and snow could emerge this week in portions of the United States that could persist until next week.
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
US Winter Storm Could Intensify Into a Bomb Cyclone; Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Remain in Effect
A winter storm hovering over the US could become a bomb cyclone in the coming hours or days, according to US meteorologists. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings remain in effect in multiple areas, including the Midwest region. The US winter storm is expected to move further towards the central...
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
A bitterly cold Christmas Day gives way to a seasonally chilly, dry week
On the other hand, New Year’s Day is shaping up to be relatively warm and wet, with a forecasted high of 55 by next Sunday. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, southern New Englanders can expect a chilly, dry, and mostly sunny week leading up to the New Year, with no rain or snow on the immediate horizon for most of the region.
UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD
Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.More than 200 million people were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said in a statement Friday.More than 4,500 flights within, into or out of the U.S....
More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come
Nearly 177 million Americans -- or more than half the US population -- will await Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts as a major arctic blast plunges temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.
