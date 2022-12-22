Triple H’s WWE has largely been free from many flaws, for the most part. Of course, things are not perfect, but his vision has shown signs of a clear direction and purpose with a desire to have meaningful stories and matches on every show and in every part of the card, no matter how small they may seem in theory (no pun intended). This concept is foreign to WWE fans as Vince McMahon very rarely if ever, put any emphasis on things that did not have to do with the major players or stories he was interested in telling. Hence why the midcard titles, tag team titles, and the women’s tag team titles all felt like yesterday’s news under Vince for years on end. This idea of Triple H’s is welcomed and requires a deep and vast roster for it to work. This means that WWE needs to turn to the outside at times and bring in those who have the potential to add something great to storylines, titles, feuds, or the overall TV product as a whole. It does eventually bare the question, though: when is enough too much?

10 HOURS AGO