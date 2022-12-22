Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Former WWE Writer
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring and he’s managed to strike fear into the hearts of many. The last thing you want to do is make Brock Lesnar mad, but it sounds like that’s exactly what former WWE writer Vince Russo did during the mid-2000s.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star
Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status
When Adam Cole debuted with AEW in 2021 it was seen as a big moment for the All Elite Wrestling. Cole was pushed as one of the top stars in AEW in the months that followed but unfortunately the former NXT Champion has been out of action for months now.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dies at 45
The organization announced the news of the former light heavyweight star’s passing Saturday night.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. Having been a part of WWE for 8 years now, Kevin Owens has developed a huge sense of loyalty towards the company. As such, Owens thinks it’s a no-brainer he will re-sign with WWE again.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
PWMania
How Many WWE Returns is Too Many Returns?
Triple H’s WWE has largely been free from many flaws, for the most part. Of course, things are not perfect, but his vision has shown signs of a clear direction and purpose with a desire to have meaningful stories and matches on every show and in every part of the card, no matter how small they may seem in theory (no pun intended). This concept is foreign to WWE fans as Vince McMahon very rarely if ever, put any emphasis on things that did not have to do with the major players or stories he was interested in telling. Hence why the midcard titles, tag team titles, and the women’s tag team titles all felt like yesterday’s news under Vince for years on end. This idea of Triple H’s is welcomed and requires a deep and vast roster for it to work. This means that WWE needs to turn to the outside at times and bring in those who have the potential to add something great to storylines, titles, feuds, or the overall TV product as a whole. It does eventually bare the question, though: when is enough too much?
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
