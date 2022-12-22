ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

Thawing begins today for much of the metro

A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Winter weather advisory issued for freezing rain

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Friday for Western Oregon’s Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, advisory is for freezing rain that can lead to additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Very slippery...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning

Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. As of 5:00 AM, satellite imagery shows a warm front located between Eugene and Roseburg moving north. Behind the front, is warmer air. Temperatures will quickly warm to around 42°F by lunch time today and the upper 40s by the...
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Ice storm warning in effect through 7 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday for the Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, significant icing is expected with ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. In addition, winds could gust as high as 35 mph and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM

While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Storm Ready; Safe Driving; Elks Christmas Dinner; New App for Heart Attack

If you are planning travel over the holiday weekend there could be a lot of delays. Airports are currently experiencing a lot of delays and cancellations with winter storms blanketing much of the U.S. beginning today high winds and icy conditions will come as far west as Mapleton with an Ice Storm Warning set for areas just east of Florence. The National Weather Service is strongly urging people to stay at home with conditions worsening through the day today beginning at about noon local time. Light snow and ice with accumulations of up to a half of an inch could be on the roadways and effect trees and power lines. That in conjunction with high winds expected of up to 35 miles per hour could make travel very dangerous. Work crews from Central Lincoln PUD will be on alert through the night. If you have to travel, make sure you have extra supplies with you like food, water and blankets. Make sure to include a flashlight. There is also the possibility of power outages. The warning is expected to be lifted by 7 am tomorrow morning.
MAPLETON, OR
KVAL

Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Preparing for this week’s winter weather in the mid-Willamette Valley

With cold temperatures and a potential ice storm on the way across the state, now is the time for community members to prep their homes. The National Weather Service out of Portland is forecasting extremely cold temperatures for Thursday morning, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. "Temperatures will drop fast...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages

FLORENCE, OR
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR

