Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
Winter weather advisory issued for freezing rain
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Friday for Western Oregon’s Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, advisory is for freezing rain that can lead to additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Very slippery...
Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning
Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. As of 5:00 AM, satellite imagery shows a warm front located between Eugene and Roseburg moving north. Behind the front, is warmer air. Temperatures will quickly warm to around 42°F by lunch time today and the upper 40s by the...
Freezing rain expected in Lincoln City
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain for the Central Oregon Coast until 4 a.m. Friday. NWS predicts ice accumulation of around .15 – .25 of an inch and issued the advisory at 11:34 a.m. Thursday. Power outages and tree damage is possible...
Ice storm warning in effect through 7 a.m. Friday
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday for the Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, significant icing is expected with ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. In addition, winds could gust as high as 35 mph and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning for Northwest Oregon, Salem Areas
Salem, Ore. — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m., until Friday, December 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning alert means that it is time to take action and that there is...
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
Storm Ready; Safe Driving; Elks Christmas Dinner; New App for Heart Attack
If you are planning travel over the holiday weekend there could be a lot of delays. Airports are currently experiencing a lot of delays and cancellations with winter storms blanketing much of the U.S. beginning today high winds and icy conditions will come as far west as Mapleton with an Ice Storm Warning set for areas just east of Florence. The National Weather Service is strongly urging people to stay at home with conditions worsening through the day today beginning at about noon local time. Light snow and ice with accumulations of up to a half of an inch could be on the roadways and effect trees and power lines. That in conjunction with high winds expected of up to 35 miles per hour could make travel very dangerous. Work crews from Central Lincoln PUD will be on alert through the night. If you have to travel, make sure you have extra supplies with you like food, water and blankets. Make sure to include a flashlight. There is also the possibility of power outages. The warning is expected to be lifted by 7 am tomorrow morning.
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while. “I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said. “It’s starting to ice up now on...
Preparing for this week’s winter weather in the mid-Willamette Valley
With cold temperatures and a potential ice storm on the way across the state, now is the time for community members to prep their homes. The National Weather Service out of Portland is forecasting extremely cold temperatures for Thursday morning, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. "Temperatures will drop fast...
City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages
The Oregon Health Authority is urging caution during holiday gatherings indoors this year. Many hospitals are experiencing record numbers of patients due to the onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The rate of infection is greatly increased in enclosed spaces and the colder weather will keep people inside for the holiday. Across the state there are 314 COVID-19 cases alone in hospitals with that just being a part of admissions. Flu and RSV cases continue to spike. 109 patients were admitted with influenza and the OHA is reporting 717 cases of RSV with a hospitalization rate of about 10 percent. The most recent data on COVID-19 suggests that the BA5 variant of omicron is now in 100% of cases being seen based on test results released in their current reporting cycle.
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
