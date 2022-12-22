ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 23 morning forecast

Subzero wind chills are sticking around North Texas on Friday morning. FOX 4's Kylie Capps looks at how long it will take for temperatures to finally rise above freezing.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Activates Fair Park as Emergency Cold Weather Shelter on Saturday

The City of Dallas is opening the J. Erik Johnson Central Library to serve as a temporary emergency overnight shelter as the region braces for another night of bitterly cold temperatures. The activation of 250 shelter beds is the next step in what the city anticipates will require opening even...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Final preparations underway for upcoming arctic blast in North Texas

DALLAS - Many North Texans used Wednesday to get their homes and cars ready for the arctic blast. Faucet covers and plant protectors are flying off the shelves, as time to get ready is starting to run out. Unlike the February 2021 winter storm, this freeze is happening as many...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Memory lane: Highlights from another year on the local HS gridiron

The 2022 high school football season is officially in the rearview mirror following another edition of the UIL state championships, held last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Metroplex continued to stake its claim as one of the country's premier hotbeds in crowning numerous state champions, including a trio...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss

Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities

Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
DALLAS, TX

