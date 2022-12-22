Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 23 morning forecast
Subzero wind chills are sticking around North Texas on Friday morning. FOX 4's Kylie Capps looks at how long it will take for temperatures to finally rise above freezing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Activates Fair Park as Emergency Cold Weather Shelter on Saturday
The City of Dallas is opening the J. Erik Johnson Central Library to serve as a temporary emergency overnight shelter as the region braces for another night of bitterly cold temperatures. The activation of 250 shelter beds is the next step in what the city anticipates will require opening even...
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
wbap.com
City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
fox4news.com
Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
KENS 5
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
fox4news.com
Final preparations underway for upcoming arctic blast in North Texas
DALLAS - Many North Texans used Wednesday to get their homes and cars ready for the arctic blast. Faucet covers and plant protectors are flying off the shelves, as time to get ready is starting to run out. Unlike the February 2021 winter storm, this freeze is happening as many...
Life-threatening wind chills set in Thursday across North Texas
Very cold Siberian air, a heck of a lot of wind, dangerous wind chills, a few snow flurries, 72 hours of sub freezing temperatures, and a rapid warm up next week.
Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
starlocalmedia.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
wbap.com
Oncor: Local Issues Caused Hundreds of Power Outages Amid Plunging Temps [LISTEN]
In addition local first responder were kept busy amid the frigid temperatures. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Even though Oncor has responded hundreds of power outages since Thursday amid the recent Arctic cold snap, the power utility says that none of the power issues are related to the Texas grid.
