How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Shroud Says Apex Legends is "Hands Down" Best Battle Royale
Twitch streamer shroud has boldly claimed that Apex Legends in the best battle royale on the market. Despite the launch of Warzone 2 and Fortnite's Chapter 4, Apex is where shroud's heart is. In a Dec. 20 stream, shroud spent the time playing World of Warcraft's latest expansion Dragonflight. Acknowledging how much time he's put into WoW, he asked the chat what else he would be playing.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Cross Progression Feature is 'Still in Progress'
Cross-progression in Apex Legends remains to be perhaps one of the most highly anticipated features in all of multiplayer gaming. When compared to other major players in the battle royale space, the inability to keep your accounts consistent across platforms sticks out sorely with Apex. In Season 15, level progression, earned and purchased cosmetics, currency and even ranks are still kept separate even if linked to the same email.
Overwatch 2 Players Get 2 Free Login Rewards This Month
Players can earn two free cosmetics in Overwatch 2 up until Jan. 4, 2023. Here's what you need to know. Blizzard loves to keep things festive, especially in Overwatch 2. We've already seen the Gingerbread Bastion skin up for grabs for a single Overwatch Coin, making it a pretty unmissable deal. But, to go one step further, players can get some additional free cosmetics to kit out their Heroes this season.
Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check
Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
FIFA 23 Ultimate Pack Plus: Price, Contents
FIFA 23 Ultimate Pack Plus is one of the best promo packs you can buy in Ultimate Team. Promo packs are released frequently throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving players an increased chance to pack special items to upgrade their squads. EA Sports has continuously upped the ante when it comes to pack contents, but the Ultimate Pack Plus remains one of the best promo packs players can spend their coins, or FIFA Points if they opt to, in the game.
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
Warzone 2 Players Report Semtex Grenade is Bugged After Season 1 Reloaded Update
It appears Semtex Grenades are perhaps the weakest they've ever been in the series after the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. As noted in the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, Semtexs were supposed to buffed if anything. According to players on Reddit, however, it appears the sticky, tried-and-true lethals may have secretly received a nerf after the latest update.
Building 21 Available to Play in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Building 21 has been reported to be available for infiltration. Posted on Infinity Ward's official Twitter account, the developers announced that the headliner of the new DMZ content is currently available, but gamers should expect "heavy resistance." Infinity Ward Announces Launch of Building 21 in...
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
FIFA 23 FUT 23 Position Players Pack: What is it?
FIFA 23 FUT 23 Position Players Pack was added to the Winter Nobility season progression path at Level 30. EA Sports releases multiple Season Progress objective paths throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving players the opportunity to earn rewards by netting experience points. These rewards include coin boosts, special players, packs, customization options like TIFOs and more. EA Sports opted for a full pack-based season for Winter Nobility with no special Storyline players.
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Daily Login: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Daily Login is one of the best additions of the winter themed promotion. Winter Wildcards returns once again after first being introduced in FIFA 22. The promotion features two squads that will be made available in packs, daily player SBCs, a daily login feature and more. Players are tasked with completing an SBC that refreshes every 24 hours for special rewards. Considering the packs players will get back, this is one of the best aspects of the promotion and lets fans build up their stock ahead of Team of the Year.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Announced
After a three-year hiatus, the Overwatch World Cup will return in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced over the weekend. The last Overwatch World Cup took place at BlizzCon 2019, an event in which the United States took home the gold and Overwatch 2 was announced. Four years later, it appears Overwatch 2 is set to have its first World Cup.
FIFA 23 Winter League Upgrades: How to Complete the League SBCs and Unwrapped Objectives
FIFA 23 Winter League Upgrades went live Dec. 24 as the first set of League SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team this year. League SBCs are a primary tool for free-to-play players who choose not to spend money on FIFA Points. It's taken quite some time to get League SBCs in FIFA 23, but they've now arrived in a modified version during Winter Wildcards. The SBCs can be found in the Live tab as a Leagues section has not gone live yet. As well, there's a Winter League Upgrades Unwrapped objective set available to entice players to interact with the SBCs for even more rewards.
Does Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Have New Game Plus?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Crisis Core Reunion has a New Game Plus mode.
