Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
A 54-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night after her York County home caught fire, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. at the scene of the fire, on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township.
Man killed in collision with septic tanker truck in York County identified
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash earlier this week. Jacob Bertazon, 23, of White Hall, Maryland, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Hopewell Township. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens...
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The new station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
2 dead after head-on collision in central Pa.
Two men were killed Thursday when a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving east on the 6800 block of Division Highway in Caenarvon Township when he crossed into westbound traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison on Christmas Eve
A 63-year-old man died in Dauphin County Prison on Saturday morning. Officials said Richard A. Carter, 63, who’d been housed in the prison, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced...
Man sought after two injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in York on Friday morning. Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. A 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were injured in the shooting, and...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters in York County were called to a fire at a two-story residence at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Rose Fire Company #1. The fire was on both floors of a two-story residence on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township and the home was fully engulfed. All occupants...
Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
Central Pa. teen has been missing for nearly a week: police
York County investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a 19-year-old who has not been seen or heard from since last weekend. Kadin Black vanished late Dec. 17 or early Dec. 18 from his home on the first block of Vickilee Drive in Wrightsville, Lower Windsor Township police said.
Pickup truck crashes into building in Arendtsville, Adams County
ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. — A pickup truck crashed into a building early Friday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street in Arendtsville. A viewer shared a picture from the scene that showed extensive damage to the vehicle and building. You...
