York County, PA

PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed in central Pa. house fire

A 54-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night after her York County home caught fire, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. at the scene of the fire, on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after head-on collision in central Pa.

Two men were killed Thursday when a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving east on the 6800 block of Division Highway in Caenarvon Township when he crossed into westbound traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man sought after two injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in York on Friday morning. Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. A 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were injured in the shooting, and...
YORK, PA
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
abc27.com

Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
GETTYSBURG, PA
