Read full article on original website
Related
Pats HC Bill Belichick Noncommittal on QB Mac Jones as Starter
Could the New England Patriots be mulling a change under center?. According to profootballtalk, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal when asked about Mac Jones’s status as the team’s starting quarterback. “Yeah, the plan is to try to beat Cincinnati,” said Belichick. “There are always things that...
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out For Bengals Game
The Patriots will be shorthanded Saturday afternoon. New England on Thursday ruled out three starters for its Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills will miss their second and third consecutive contests, respectively, while long snapper Joe Cardona will miss a game for the first time in his seven-year career.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
Patriots Players Show Ex-Teammate Ton Of Respect After Loss To Bengals
Star quarterback Joe Burrow made it perfectly clear earlier this week how respected Ted Karras is in the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room. And the New England Patriots sure have a lot of love still for their former teammate. Even after a crushing 22-18 defeat to the Bengals at Gillette...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Antonio Brown Reveals More Alleged Private DMs From Tom Brady
Turns out, Tom Brady’s private messages to Antonio Brown aren’t all that private. Brown last month revealed a lengthy text message Brady supposedly sent him roughly three months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, Brown was at it again, this time posting an alleged direct message from Brady to his Snapchat feed.
Patriots QB Mac Jones and his dog have matching pajamas (Christmas Eve game anti-analysis)
Mac Jones isn’t the world’s flashiest dresser, with Matthew Judon once calling his fashion choices “a lost cause.” The quarterback can typically be spotted wearing New England Patriots gear or apparel from his sponsor, NOBULL. But when it comes to the holiday season, Jones is willing...
Rob Gronkowski reportedly discussed second unretirement with Buccaneers
When Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time, many suspected the June transaction would also lead to another temporary step away from football. The future Hall of Fame tight end made an effort to postpone his Canton timeline again recently. Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about unretiring last month, and Rick...
Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle
Mac Jones is getting it from all angles. On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Hours later, fellow New England...
Patriots-Bengals Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 16
Week 15 was one to forget for the Patriots, but New England faces a tall task against a hot Bengals team. Cincinnati travels to Foxboro, Mass., for what is expected to be a cold Saturday matchup. The Bengals can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 16, and the Patriots hope to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory.
Jakobi Meyers, Patriots Receive Unreal Fourth-Quarter Gift Vs. Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots were given quite the fourth-quarter gift during their Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meyers, one week after being the goat of the game, hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass that initially deflected off of receiver Scotty Washington. Meyers, standing at the 1-yard line as quarterback Mac Jones tossed up a prayer on third-and-29 from the Cincinnati 48, had the ricochet off Washington’s hands fall into his lap and easily scored.
Dallas Cowboys Week 16 Player Props
After blowing a 17-point lead in last Sunday’s loss to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dallas Cowboys return home for a crucial rematch against NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas dropped the initial meeting in Week 6 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush but received an early Christmas present as Eagles star QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will miss Saturday’s contest due to a sprained right shoulder.
Marcus Jones’ Breakout Giving Reeling Patriots Hope For Future
FOXBORO, Mass. — We’ve reached the “searching for silver linings” portion of this lost Patriots season, and Marcus Jones’ remarkable emergence as a true all-phase weapon certainly qualifies. The Patriots’ rookie cornerback/wide receiver/return man ignited New England’s ill-fated, second-half comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals when...
Patriots Hall Of Famer Calls Out Mac Jones For In-Game Outbursts
It’s one thing for media talking heads to rip Mac Jones for his vulgar in-game outbursts. It’s another thing when a highly respected member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame does it. Jones in recent weeks has become increasingly emotional during games, often dropping F-bombs and...
Bill O’Brien, Patriots Reunion Rumors Intensify: OC In 2023?
The former Patriots offensive coordinator is reportedly a “strong option” to take the reins of the team’s offense next season.
Why Matthew Judon Was Unhappy With His Play In Patriots Loss
FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game was a rare goose egg for the Patriots’ best pass rusher. Matthew Judon finished New England’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with no tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits in 52 defensive snaps. It was the first time Judon had been shut out in all three categories since Week 17 of last season, when he played just 10 snaps after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Packers LG Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68 Million Extension
The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have locked up one of their key offensive linemen for the foreseeable future. According to NFL.com, the Packers have signed left guard Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a max value of $74 million, makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL behind Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0