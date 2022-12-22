FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots were given quite the fourth-quarter gift during their Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meyers, one week after being the goat of the game, hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass that initially deflected off of receiver Scotty Washington. Meyers, standing at the 1-yard line as quarterback Mac Jones tossed up a prayer on third-and-29 from the Cincinnati 48, had the ricochet off Washington’s hands fall into his lap and easily scored.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO