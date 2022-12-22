Kentucky basketball gets bounce-back win vs. Florida A&M: 3 takeaways

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team was certainly in the market for a bounce-back win after last weekend's loss to No. 16 UCLA at Madison Square Garden.

Florida A&M gift wrapped a victory and left it on the Wildcats' doorstep, but head coach John Calipari didn't appear satisfied with the product at times during his team's 88-68 win.

No. 19 UK (8-3) trailed FAMU (2-8) for just 30 seconds Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. In their 63-53 loss to the Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic, the Wildcats trailed for nearly 36 minutes.

A step in the right direction? Consider this: Kentucky was a 37 1/2-point favorite playing on its home court against a team that arrived in Lexington ranked among the 10 worst in the country, according to analytics-based websites KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening minute, UK went on an 18-0 run and didn't look back. But, after the Wildcats built up a 22-7 cushion, the Rattlers outscored them 25-20 and trailed by only 10 points at halftime.

FAMU didn't let up, cutting Kentucky's lead to 69-62 with a little more than six minutes to play. Then, the Wildcats went on a 19-6 run to close out the game, and that was that.

Approach these takeaways with a grain of salt, then check back Dec. 28, when UK visits Missouri (10-1) to open Southeastern Conference play after a week of practice and holiday downtime.

Chris Livingston, Lance Ware enter the starting lineup

Calipari heaped praise on reserve forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware for the toughness they brought to the court after the coach said UCLA started "bullying" Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

Wednesday night, Calipari rewarded the players with spots in the starting lineup.

Livingston made his presence felt early, sprinting down the court after Cason Wallace came up with a steal and a fast-break dunk for the Wildcats' second basket of the game.

A new duo?: Stars start to shine for Kentucky's Chris Livingston and Lance Ware vs. UCLA

That highlight-reel play didn't spark another breakthrough performance, however. Livingston finished with 8 points in 15 minutes on 3-for-4 shooting and pulled down just two rebounds.

Ware's night was ever quieter offensively: 4 points in 20 minutes. He went 1 for 4 from the field, grabbed five rebounds, was charged with two fouls and turned the ball over once.

Still, Calipari praised Ware's physicality, which he said led to some timely rebounds that stymied the Rattlers' comeback attempt.

"We're not getting bullied when he's in there," the coach said. "Now, we just got to figure some other stuff out. It doesn't mean he's gonna play 35 minutes a game, but, (when) you put him in, he mixes it up. He defends; he talks; he's trying to do stuff."

CJ Fredrick breaks slump, but was it enough?

After playing just 15 combined minutes — and going scoreless — in Kentucky's previous two games, CJ Fredrick badly needed a shot to fall.

He knocked down three 3-pointers in less than four minutes during the first half Wednesday night.

CJ Fredrick: What will it take for Kentucky sharpshooter to shake recent dry spell?

"It can get hard, but I don't let it affect a lot of my play," Fredrick said of his recent struggles. "I've been playing for a long time. I don't let myself get too high or too low."

Will that be enough for the former Covington Catholic star to break out of his slump? After going 3 for 4 from behind the arc in the first half, Fredrick attempted just two shots in 12 minutes on the court in the second half. Had his final shot of the night — a 3 with 35 seconds on the clock — not fallen, he wouldn't have scored a point after the intermission.

Calipari's confidence in Fredrick hasn't waivered. He said kept the redshirt senior on the court to close out the game because he's less prone to mistakes — "and he fights on defense."

"We need CJ to win," Calipari said. "We really do."

Kentucky's defensive lapses led to FAMU's hot shooting night

Florida A&M entered Wednesday game shooting 36.9% per contest and 29.7% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers punched well above those clips in Rupp Arena: 52% from the field and 56.5% from beyond the arc.

What led to the defensive lapses? Calipari criticized his players for leaving men open behind the 3-point line. When they did run out to guard the perimeter, he said too often were their arms at their sides.

It got so bad that the coach asked the players at halftime if they even knew the jersey numbers of the Rattlers who were in double figures — No. 5 Jaylen Bates and No. 0 Dimingus Stevens.

"My stuff has been packed (for the holiday break) since this morning, and my guess is their stuff has been packed since this morning, too, and they're ready to get out of here," Calipari said. "That's no excuse for what they did to us offensively. Give them credit. They were playing inspired."

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball gets bounce-back win vs. Florida A&M: 3 takeaways