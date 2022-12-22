ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky basketball gets bounce-back win vs. Florida A&M: 3 takeaways

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team was certainly in the market for a bounce-back win after last weekend's loss to No. 16 UCLA at Madison Square Garden.

Florida A&M gift wrapped a victory and left it on the Wildcats' doorstep, but head coach John Calipari didn't appear satisfied with the product at times during his team's 88-68 win.

No. 19 UK (8-3) trailed FAMU (2-8) for just 30 seconds Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. In their 63-53 loss to the Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic, the Wildcats trailed for nearly 36 minutes.

A step in the right direction? Consider this: Kentucky was a 37 1/2-point favorite playing on its home court against a team that arrived in Lexington ranked among the 10 worst in the country, according to analytics-based websites KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening minute, UK went on an 18-0 run and didn't look back. But, after the Wildcats built up a 22-7 cushion, the Rattlers outscored them 25-20 and trailed by only 10 points at halftime.

FAMU didn't let up, cutting Kentucky's lead to 69-62 with a little more than six minutes to play. Then, the Wildcats went on a 19-6 run to close out the game, and that was that.

Approach these takeaways with a grain of salt, then check back Dec. 28, when UK visits Missouri (10-1) to open Southeastern Conference play after a week of practice and holiday downtime.

Chris Livingston, Lance Ware enter the starting lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVFmW_0jqs2Jp200

Calipari heaped praise on reserve forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware for the toughness they brought to the court after the coach said UCLA started "bullying" Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

Wednesday night, Calipari rewarded the players with spots in the starting lineup.

Livingston made his presence felt early, sprinting down the court after Cason Wallace came up with a steal and a fast-break dunk for the Wildcats' second basket of the game.

A new duo?: Stars start to shine for Kentucky's Chris Livingston and Lance Ware vs. UCLA

That highlight-reel play didn't spark another breakthrough performance, however. Livingston finished with 8 points in 15 minutes on 3-for-4 shooting and pulled down just two rebounds.

Ware's night was ever quieter offensively: 4 points in 20 minutes. He went 1 for 4 from the field, grabbed five rebounds, was charged with two fouls and turned the ball over once.

Still, Calipari praised Ware's physicality, which he said led to some timely rebounds that stymied the Rattlers' comeback attempt.

"We're not getting bullied when he's in there," the coach said. "Now, we just got to figure some other stuff out. It doesn't mean he's gonna play 35 minutes a game, but, (when) you put him in, he mixes it up. He defends; he talks; he's trying to do stuff."

CJ Fredrick breaks slump, but was it enough?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUmg0_0jqs2Jp200

After playing just 15 combined minutes — and going scoreless — in Kentucky's previous two games, CJ Fredrick badly needed a shot to fall.

He knocked down three 3-pointers in less than four minutes during the first half Wednesday night.

CJ Fredrick: What will it take for Kentucky sharpshooter to shake recent dry spell?

"It can get hard, but I don't let it affect a lot of my play," Fredrick said of his recent struggles. "I've been playing for a long time. I don't let myself get too high or too low."

Will that be enough for the former Covington Catholic star to break out of his slump? After going 3 for 4 from behind the arc in the first half, Fredrick attempted just two shots in 12 minutes on the court in the second half. Had his final shot of the night — a 3 with 35 seconds on the clock — not fallen, he wouldn't have scored a point after the intermission.

Calipari's confidence in Fredrick hasn't waivered. He said kept the redshirt senior on the court to close out the game because he's less prone to mistakes — "and he fights on defense."

"We need CJ to win," Calipari said. "We really do."

Kentucky's defensive lapses led to FAMU's hot shooting night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTzYF_0jqs2Jp200

Florida A&M entered Wednesday game shooting 36.9% per contest and 29.7% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers punched well above those clips in Rupp Arena: 52% from the field and 56.5% from beyond the arc.

What led to the defensive lapses? Calipari criticized his players for leaving men open behind the 3-point line. When they did run out to guard the perimeter, he said too often were their arms at their sides.

It got so bad that the coach asked the players at halftime if they even knew the jersey numbers of the Rattlers who were in double figures — No. 5 Jaylen Bates and No. 0 Dimingus Stevens.

"My stuff has been packed (for the holiday break) since this morning, and my guess is their stuff has been packed since this morning, too, and they're ready to get out of here," Calipari said. "That's no excuse for what they did to us offensively. Give them credit. They were playing inspired."

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball gets bounce-back win vs. Florida A&M: 3 takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky

Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
IOWA CITY, IA
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold

Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy