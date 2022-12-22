Effective: 2022-12-24 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 930 AM EST. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Richland and Calhoun Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Lexington and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EST Saturday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

