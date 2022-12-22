Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit
By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
3 days ago
Viktor Lakhin powered the win in another great showing from the Russian.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4) rolled to another blowout victory at home in a 72-54 triumph over Detroit Mercy (5-8).
Cincinnati held one of the 75 best offenses so far this season to just 33.9% shooting from the floor. They paired that with enough offensive rhythm to keep building their lead.
Viktor Lakhin (career-high 18 points, career-high 15 rebounds) had another monster game as he continues to shoot over 70% from the floor. Ody Oguama (8 points, 2 rebounds) also added a nice spark on a nice night for the frontcourt.
Here's the Three Man Weave on UC's first game against Detroit since 2004.
Up next is Tulane at home on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.
