Walton County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports a family returned home Saturday to find smoke and flames coming from their roof. The sheriff’s office said that at 5:09 p.m., first responders received a 9-1-1 call reporting an active structure fire on Lucas Road in Mossy Head.
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
Officials: Three homes damaged after propane heater starts fire in South Walton
SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials release the cause of a fire that left one home was a complete loss, and two others significantly damaged. South Walton Fire District responded to the two-alarm fire in a Seagrove Beach neighborhood at 10:07 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, officials say a heavy fire was underway at a residential construction site on Oasis Lane. According to the SWFD, the blaze spread rapidly to neighboring structures on Bramble Lane as a result of strong winds on Friday.
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Mobile Home Park Water FOLO
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
Power outages as cold air funnels in
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winds increase and temperatures continue to drop, power outages are being reported across the viewing area. This will be a threat throughout the day Friday as gusty winds continue after the cold front passage. Be sure to wear layers and check on those most...
South Walton Fire
Decorating for the holidays with NewsChannel 7 Today. NewsChannel 7 Today's Christmas decorations at home. Decorating for Christmas with the Newschannel 7 Today team.
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Lynn Haven Police Department. Corporal William Mcalinden Lynn Haven Police Department confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16. “We’ve recovered missing person...
Water back on at Panama City Mobile Home Park, 8 days later
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.
Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many. Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.
OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks public if shelter is needed
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is checking on locals to see if there’s enough demand for a warming shelter with freezing weather set to hit the area. As of Thursday night, there is no shelter open in Franklin County. However, they’ll team up...
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
NewsChannel 7 Today team holiday decorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team has been getting in the Christmas spirit all month long. Jessica, Sam, and Ryan have decorations up in their homes, all with different styles. A big thank you to Kirby Holt and Sarah Marler for getting the WJHG-TV studio...
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
Community food distribution helps families struggling during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year to gather and feast, but some families are struggling to put food on the table. The U.S. Department of Labor reports inflation is now above seven percent. That’s even more concerning, with extra mouths to feed during the holiday season.
