KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KHON2
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
KHON2
Hamilton in Hawaii
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
KHON2
Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT
Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines
If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hawaii At Night
Hawaii has stunning beaches, a tropical lifestyle and delectable cuisine, making it a fantastic destination for a vacation. The state has eight major islands, seven of which are inhabited. Honolulu, the largest city and capital, is home to some of Hawaii’s most popular attractions and activities, so whether you enjoy wildlife encounters and moonlit strolls or more luaus and cultural events, you’ll find plenty to do in Hawaii night and day.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
mauinow.com
Big Island vigil held in honor of fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew that went missing off Maui
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas
In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life.
mauinow.com
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three.
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
