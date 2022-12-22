Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO