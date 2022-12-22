Inspire Church Christmas Services start tonight Inspire Church formed in 2001 starting with 40 people at Waikele Elementary School. Since then, it’s grown to over 6 in-person locations, 4 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 in Manila, Philippines and even an online location. The mission is to reach people, make disciples, and multiply leaders. And Inspire Church is hoping to extend it’s Aloha every day starting with Christmas Services. The first ever live Christmas production on Dec 22 & 23 at Inspire Waikele have already been reserved to capacity so It will be livestreamed online at inspirechurch.live for free.

3 DAYS AGO