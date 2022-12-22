ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT

Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas

In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023

The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
Hamilton in Hawaii

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
Celebrate Christmas at Inspire Church!

Inspire Church Christmas Services start tonight Inspire Church formed in 2001 starting with 40 people at Waikele Elementary School. Since then, it’s grown to over 6 in-person locations, 4 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 in Manila, Philippines and even an online location. The mission is to reach people, make disciples, and multiply leaders. And Inspire Church is hoping to extend it’s Aloha every day starting with Christmas Services. The first ever live Christmas production on Dec 22 & 23 at Inspire Waikele have already been reserved to capacity so It will be livestreamed online at inspirechurch.live for free.

