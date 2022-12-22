Read full article on original website
Hawaii's Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HTA splits multi-million dollar tourism contract in two, looking for new bids
After months of disputes, HTA will be starting from scratch, splitting the state's multi-million dollar brand marketing management contract for the U.S.
Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT
Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas
In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023
The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
Mikey Highlights This Weekend's Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Hamilton in Hawaii
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
Celebrate Christmas at Inspire Church!
Inspire Church Christmas Services start tonight Inspire Church formed in 2001 starting with 40 people at Waikele Elementary School. Since then, it’s grown to over 6 in-person locations, 4 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 in Manila, Philippines and even an online location. The mission is to reach people, make disciples, and multiply leaders. And Inspire Church is hoping to extend it’s Aloha every day starting with Christmas Services. The first ever live Christmas production on Dec 22 & 23 at Inspire Waikele have already been reserved to capacity so It will be livestreamed online at inspirechurch.live for free.
The Waikele Christmas lights are back
You don't have to travel to the North Pole to see this Hawaiian winter wonderland.
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
More fireworks in Hawaii brings pet anxiety
"We are hearing more incidents of fireworks happening not just around New Year's Eve and 4th of July which you would normally think about," Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro said.
19 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kahaluu, road closed in both directions
HPD, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.
