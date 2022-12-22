ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communities rally to help Humboldt County earthquake victims

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
All attention fell on Humboldt County Wednesday, where thousands of residents spent the day working to recover from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that wreaked havoc on the region a day earlier.

The outpouring of concern from members of the public for those affected by the quake was nothing short of “amazing,” said Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn, whose district includes the ravaged areas.

The earthquake cut power to thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers. Hundreds lost water service in the tiny community of Rio Dell, where at least 30 homes were deemed uninhabitable.

By Wednesday afternoon, assistance was coming from across Humboldt County and beyond.

Rosa Reynoza, mayor of the town of Windsor, said she is collecting supplies to be delivered north on Thursday. The Press Democrat is providing transportation.

Donations can be dropped off by noon Thursday at the Sonoma County Fire District stations in Windsor at 8200 Old Redwood Highway and 8600 Windsor Road.

They’re also being accepted at Queen Nail Spa, 9030 Windsor Road.

Reynoza said needed items include water, batteries, blankets, socks and nonperishable food. These things were specifically requested by lawmakers in Humboldt County, she said.

The American Red Cross also was assisting earthquake victims and rendered support to at least nine people. Its shelter has been set up at Fortuna Fireman’s Pavilion, 9 Park St., in Fortuna.

“I don’t want people to think that our small shelter numbers indicate that the need is not great,” said Andrew Bogar, Red Cross disaster program manager for Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties. “There are a number of families that will not be able to go home after this.”

The Red Cross has seen many people volunteer over the past two days and about 95% of them are from the areas that were affected by the quake, Bogar added.

On Wednesday, the city of Fortuna offered potable water at public drinking fountains in two public parks. Residents were advised to bring clean containers of up to 5 gallons.

A Humboldt County food bank, Food for People, handed out food Wednesday while stationed at 406 Wildwood Ave., in Rio Dell.

Nearby, World Central Kitchen passed out hot meals and water at the Rio Dell Fire Department on West Center Street.

For more information about how to help Humboldt County residents in need, contact these agencies:

  • Pay it Forward Humboldt: 707-616-9191, payitforwardhumboldt@gmail.com
  • American Red Cross: 1-800-435-7669, redcross.org

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

