SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Some of those who are braving the roads aren't making it to their destinations. Sioux City Police say they've responded to 28 crashes since the start of the storm on Wednesday, 13 of them since 5 a.m. Friday. They've also come to the aid of seven stalled vehicles, four of those since 4 a.m. Friday.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO