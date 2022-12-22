ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Shoppers hit Southern Hills Mall for last-minute holiday gifts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With just two days left until Christmas, some Siouxlanders have braced for the brutal conditions to finish their last-minute shopping. "I want to get some gifts for my daughter," said Julie and Gale Plowman. Despite the freezing temperatures outside, Peggy Gabers wanted to maintain a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
High wind and blowing snow continues in Siouxland

The cold is not over yet! Blowing snow with no travel is still in effect for South Dakota Friday morning while a blizzard warning remains across most of Iowa and South Dakota through Saturday at 6am. Friday remains below zero with a high in Sioux City of 4 degrees below...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE

