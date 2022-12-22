Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch 'The Voice' Country Crooner That John Legend Says Belongs on an Awards Show!
Country singer Morgan Myles had her best performance to date on The Voice during Top 10 night with her rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which most recently had been on the charts as performed by Chris Stapleton. It was the night that fans selected songs for the artists to...
WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
iheart.com
Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Tanya Tucker To Star in New Holiday Movie ‘A Nashville Christmas’
Tanya Tucker is reigniting her actress skillset on a new project!. A Nashville Christmas is set to premiere on the Paramount Network, and Tanya will play a version of, well… herself? The role has Tanya embodying an overwhelmed country musician who seeks out a relaxing holiday on her grandmother’s small town Tennessee farm.
Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs
CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
tvinsider.com
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Maren Morris Unveils Dramatic Hair Transformation Before Final Concert on Tour
Most every girl, young or old, likes to show off a new ‘do. But Maren Morris got a drastic cut right before she stepped on stage this week. Morris, the country music star and Grammy winner, showed off the new shoulder-length style and darker hair in an Instagram post. She captioned it: “When your hair fairy … chops your mane an hour to show.” And she tagged Nashville stylist Marwa Bashir.
HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding
One of country music‘s biggest rockstars married the love of his life back in October, as Hardy and Caleigh Ryan... The post HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding appeared first on Outsider.
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering a Concussion From Stairs Accident
Elle King pulled out of radio concerts in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle this week, and in a statement shared on Thursday (Dec. 8), she reveals that an injury she sustained from an accident on a set of stairs led to her need to cancel those appearances. Via Instagram Stories and...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale
The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
iheart.com
Eric Church Headlining Iowa State Fair August 13, 2023
Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Mindy Williamson from the Iowa State Fair, as she broke the news about the return of Eric Church to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand - this time as a Headliner, August 13th, 2023! Here are the details:. Eric Church last performed as an...
startattle.com
Morgan Myles The Voice 2022 Top 10 “Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton, Season 22 Live
Morgan Myles performs “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Live Playoffs. Morgan Myles performs Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” during the Live Top 10 Performances on The Voice. Startattle.com – The Voice. Morgan Myles The Voice Live Top 10. Contestant: Morgan...
Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”
It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.
Comments / 0