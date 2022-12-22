ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Watch Jason Aldean & His Wife Brittany Hilariously Prank Call Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, hilariously prank called Luke Bryan. The husband-and-wife duo teamed up on the call to confuse the “Country On” hitmaker. Jason wore a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and Brittany, trying to hold back laughter, listened to everything Bryan said on speakerphone and whispered to Jason — who seemed to have no idea what Bryan said on the call — how he should respond. Jason caught on to some of Brittany’s cues, but ended up misreading a few of her suggestions throughout the call (which was even funnier to Brittany).
Wide Open Country

Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs

CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
NASHVILLE, TN
tvinsider.com

Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Unveils Dramatic Hair Transformation Before Final Concert on Tour

Most every girl, young or old, likes to show off a new ‘do. But Maren Morris got a drastic cut right before she stepped on stage this week. Morris, the country music star and Grammy winner, showed off the new shoulder-length style and darker hair in an Instagram post. She captioned it: “When your hair fairy … chops your mane an hour to show.” And she tagged Nashville stylist Marwa Bashir.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
iheart.com

Eric Church Headlining Iowa State Fair August 13, 2023

Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Mindy Williamson from the Iowa State Fair, as she broke the news about the return of Eric Church to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand - this time as a Headliner, August 13th, 2023! Here are the details:. Eric Church last performed as an...
IOWA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Apologies and Realizations in Jason Aldean’s “Why”

It is often confusing as to why love hurts that much. Also, realizations always haunt us after we’ve done something, whether right or wrong. A 2005 country ballad song, “Why,” was initially recorded by Jason Aldean as part of his self-titled album. Upon release, the track landed in the 49th spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at the #1 spot after a few weeks. It was the first track Jason released that topped the country charts.

