Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO