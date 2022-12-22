Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa enlists Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters to counter elf shortage
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596 answered an alarm from Santa this week. According to the jolly old man in the red suit, the manpower shortage has reached the North Pole and Santa needed members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department to help distribute gifts in the city.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger supports New Paltz location for Ulster emergency services center
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger is supporting the county legislature’s choice of a site in New Paltz to construct a county emergency services center. Metzger said the facility is “absolutely necessary” and it will be built in a good location. “This is an...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson River floods Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala
MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)
MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community chips in to aid disabled vet
PORT JERVIS – While he was still a senior in high school, lifelong Port Jervis resident Tobey Lee Popstein joined the ranks of America’s military service. He pledged to serve with the United States Navy upon his 1969 graduation. Popstein, his brother Steven, and classmates Tom Glynn and Dan Doyle each committed to this and became active servicemen together.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County among filming locations for new Brendan Fraser movie The Whale
ORANGE COUNTY – The movie The Whale, marking actor Brendan Fraser’s return with a performance gaining Oscar buzz, was filmed largely in Orange County. Scenes of the $3 million feature were shot at Umbra Stages in Newburgh, making it one of several current and upcoming movies and television shows filmed at least partly in Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus squeaks by with Assembly win
GOSHEN – Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus has been declared the winner in the State Assembly’s 99th District race defeating Republican Katherine Luciani by only eight votes. The district represents several Orange County towns and Stony Point in Rockland County. The tight race was decided only just last...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
Mid-Hudson News Network
No playing from Stewart to Iceland in early 2023
STEWART AIRPORT – Play Airlines, the popular daily service between New York Stewart International Airport at Newburgh and Iceland, has suspended flights from January 9 through February 16 in the new year. The reason is seasonal demand is low. The airline said it will be back later in February...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingstonian project delayed
KINGSTON – A number of factors have caused construction of the Kingstonian project to be delayed for two years, according to a lawyer for the project. Attorney Alita Giuda wrote to the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency that the project “will not be in a position to commence construction in the near term.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley property owners association over apparent state violation of rent control TRO
KINGSTON – The Hudson Valley Property Owners Association, a coalition of Hudson Valley property owners advocating for business interests and community welfare, has alerted the judge of the apparent violation by the state Division of Housing & Community Renewal of a November 22, 2022 temporary restraining order that prevented the City of Kingston’s rent control guidelines from taking effect and enjoined the agency from taking certain actions.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yvonne Flowers declares candidacy to become Poughkeepsie’s next elected mayor (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers officially launched her campaign to be the next elected mayor of the city. Current Mayor Rob Rolison is leaving office a year early after being elected to the State Senate. City Administrator Marc Nelson, also a registered Democrat, will become the mayor on January 1, 2023, filling Rolison’s unexpired term. Nelson has recently hinted that he will also seek the Democratic nomination to run in 2023, setting the stage for a primary battle. City voters will head to the polls in November 2023 to elect their next mayor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County 2023 budget signed into law
KINGSTON – Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras has signed the county’s 2023 budget of some $381 million. The spending plan includes a three percent decrease in the tax levy and continues essential services including emergency management, social services, environmental health, transportation, and public safety, includes funding to support a crisis stabilization center, enhanced mental health services, expanded childcare eligibility and a pilot program to provide home energy assistance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault
SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV last summer
SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man was arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after he admitted to stealing an ATV from a residence on George Sickle Road back in August. Police conducted an investigation at 171 Churchland Road where they located the...
