ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 35

AP_000487.d5078d4cb02a472c93eb3d84b8e8bdc2.0546
3d ago

What do you expect? … A corrupt refund system run by a corrupt political system… something that makes you say hhhmmm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply
10
Tim Brown
3d ago

just take all the money off once you receive it simple.

Reply(1)
9
Bre Stu
3d ago

Haven’t got anything yet I don’t think it will

Reply(1)
11
Related
Josue Torres

Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days

California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Are you underpaid? This new California law could help you find out

A new law that goes into effect next year could shake up salary structures at companies across California, empowering workers and calling out businesses that unfairly pay lower salaries to women or workers of color. Starting Jan. 1, Senate Bill 1162 requires employers to list salary ranges for all job...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

California slashes rooftop solar benefits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While California legislators preach green solutions amid an energy crisis, rooftop solar incentives were recently slashed. This action by California’s lawmakers will hurt small solar business owners who experienced better business revenue when solar incentives were at their peak. Said program put solar programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy