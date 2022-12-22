Read full article on original website
AP_000487.d5078d4cb02a472c93eb3d84b8e8bdc2.0546
3d ago
What do you expect? … A corrupt refund system run by a corrupt political system… something that makes you say hhhmmm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Reply
10
Tim Brown
3d ago
just take all the money off once you receive it simple.
Reply(1)
9
Bre Stu
3d ago
Haven’t got anything yet I don’t think it will
Reply(1)
11
Related
KSBW.com
Californians await answers from Money Network on Middle Class Tax Refund debit card issues
As Californians continue to have issues with their Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards, our sister station KCRA 3 has tried repeatedly to get answers directly from the bank and vendor the state chose to use to distribute the payments. Money Network LLC has issued the debit cards with New...
Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days
California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 10 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
2urbangirls.com
California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received their Middle-Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
Paradise Post
Are you underpaid? This new California law could help you find out
A new law that goes into effect next year could shake up salary structures at companies across California, empowering workers and calling out businesses that unfairly pay lower salaries to women or workers of color. Starting Jan. 1, Senate Bill 1162 requires employers to list salary ranges for all job...
Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting. ABC10 reached out to the State of California...
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
oc-breeze.com
A lucky number pays off for Scratchers player as seven winners take home $22 million total
The number ten proved to be lucky a million times over for one California Lottery Scratchers® player. Charina Fujita had just given birth on October 10 – the tenth day of the tenth month. She was, of course, a bit too busy to buy Scratchers tickets that day, but a few days later, she picked up a Power 10’s ticket given its connection to the number ten.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
kusi.com
California slashes rooftop solar benefits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While California legislators preach green solutions amid an energy crisis, rooftop solar incentives were recently slashed. This action by California’s lawmakers will hurt small solar business owners who experienced better business revenue when solar incentives were at their peak. Said program put solar programs...
California fast-food businesses prepare for minimum wage increase in 2023
With California's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1 to $15.50 per hour, the fast-food industry is bracing for possible changes.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 35