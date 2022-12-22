ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

More than 5,000 flights canceled, 1 million without power as winter storm hits US

A massive winter storm moving across the United States is bringing frigid temperatures, whiteout conditions and power outages to more than half the country. The storm, which put approximately 60% of the U.S. population under some form of winter weather advisory or warning, was blamed for approximately 1.4 million power outages by Friday evening, The Associated Press reported. The website PowerOutage, which tracks utility outages nationally, reported the largest number of outages Friday night in Maine, where more than 250,000 customers were in the dark.
MAINE STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

The best time to travel for Christmas to avoid winter storm cancellations, delays

A major winter storm will produce damaging winds and snow in many locations this week, and with the Christmas holiday travel season in full effect, the timing couldn’t be worse. The massive winter storm will impact tens of millions of Americans across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast starting on Wednesday, with the peak impacts expected from Thursday through early Saturday (Christmas Eve). Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday, leading to devastating impacts on holiday travel, including prolonged flight delays or numerous cancellations. Airlines have started doing whatever they can in anticipation of the major winter storm brewing for later this week. “The airlines...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Winter storm Elliot: Power outages hit 1.1m and flights cancelled in path of deadly subzero weather – live

At least five people have been killed, more than 1.1 million customers are without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed as a historic polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season. “Once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing disruptions across the map with 60 per cent of Americans under winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday. Blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees...
FLORIDA STATE
KIMA TV

Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
IOWA STATE
travelnoire.com

More Flight Cancellations Predicted As Winter Storms Move Over U.S.

The Winter Solstice starts today, and she’s debuting with a bang. According to USA Today, “a strong cold front is expected to push across the country in the coming days, and airlines are already starting to feel the impact.”. As a result, you can expect serious flight delays...
newsnationnow.com

Live: ‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm making holiday travel dangerous

(NewsNation) — Temperatures are plunging as a winter storm bears down ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country. Get live updates as the storm affects millions, complicating holiday travel.

