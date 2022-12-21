Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kucko’s Camera: 3,500 acre farm in Wyoming County
WARSAW, N.Y. — Today, John Kucko got a ride from the owner of a 3,500-acre farm in Wyoming County. Take a look at what he saw!
Walmart on Marketplace Dr. deemed safe to reopen after evacuation
There is an active scene, with the presence of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights man who made beer bottles opens food business in Horseheads
A new restaurant in Horseheads has been trending on social media since it opened two weeks ago. Zaddy's at 3139, Lake Street had its grand opening on December 6th. The new business offers everything from burgers, wings, cheesesteaks, and a variety of eats. The owner Zachary Labar grew up in...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
Thruway closed to all traffic until further notice
The New York State Thruway is closed to all vehicles until further notice from exit 46 (Rochester) to the Pennsylvania line.
Driving bans issued; Here are the major highways currently closed
A travel advisory took effect at 7 a.m. Friday, with no unnecessary travel recommended, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced via Twitter.
gvpennysaver.com
Lewy T. Kurelko - December 9, 2022
Perkinsville: Lewy T. Kurelko, 60 years of age, passed away early Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at his home. Lewy was born June 8, 1962 in Fayetteville, NC, the son of Wayne and Arlene (Douglas) Kurelko. He grew up in Springwater and moved to the Perkinsville area in 1984 and remained there ever since. Lewy worked at AB Cowles in Wayland for 15 years and then at Kraft Foods in Avon for several years. Lewy and Linda Sue Doe were married July 4, 1982 and together celebrated 40 years of marriage this past July.
gvpennysaver.com
Diane Rudolph Eades - December 6, 2022
Conesus: At age 60, Diane passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home in Conesus, NY. She was born in Highland Park, IL. Diane is predeceased by her father, Jerry Rudolph and her brother-in-law, John D’Onofrio. Survived by her mother, Marianne Rudolph and her siblings, Marie D’Onofrio, John (Margaret) Rudolph, Debora (Ray) Donohue, Paula (Mark) Greenman, and Mark (Kris) Rudolph; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful dog, Flint.
gvpennysaver.com
Leland B. Durkee - December 13, 2022
Canadice: At age 86, Leland passed away peacefully at the Homestead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, New York. He was born in Fillmore, NY to the late Basil and Josephine Durkee. Leland is predeceased by his sons, Robert Durkee and Joseph Durkee, along with his grandson, Caleb Durkee. Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Nancy (Herington) Durkee; his children, Ralph Durkee, Vera (Roger) Smith; his grandchildren, Daniel Durkee, Rebekah (Sean) Mallory, Sarah Durkee, Rachel Durkee, Leah Durkee, Bridgett (Mike) Lehner, Micah Durkee, Mackenzie Smith, Keturah Durkee, Isaiah Durkee, and Anna Durkee; his siblings, Joanne George, Vernice Tenney, and Cassandra Rhodes, along with his cherished great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
gvpennysaver.com
Aletha A. “Lee” Morsch - December 14, 2022
Wayland - Aletha A. “Lee” Morsch, 95, passed away Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022. Lee was born September 5, 1927 in Perkinsville, the daughter of Otto and Alma (Vogt) Gessner. She grew up in Perkinsville, attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Wayland Central School in 1944. On October 18, 1947 Lee and Carl Morsch were married and together celebrated over 54 years of marriage. She had been a resident of the Perkinsville and Wayland areas her entire life.
gvpennysaver.com
Michael E. Bricks - December 14, 2022
Wayland - Nashville, TN - Michael E. Bricks, 65 years of age, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 14, 2022 at his home in Nashville, TN. Mike was born August 31, 1957 in Wayland the son of Robert and Angela (Henkel) Bricks. He grew up in Wayland, and graduated from Wayland Central School in 1975. After high school, Mike served the United States in the Army from February 17, 1976 until his honorable discharge February 15, 1980. When he left the army he moved to Tennessee and in 1984 he moved back to Wayland. In 2007, Mike moved back to Nashville where he had resided ever since. His employment included a few different areas. He was an operating room technician, mechanic, an accomplished woodworker and master carpenter. Mike was a true jack of all trades and could build just about anything from the ground up.
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County School Closures for Friday December 23rd, UPDATES
Districts close in anticipation of major storm this holiday weekend. Mother nature is planning on making Santa’s work this year in Western NY very challenging. Local schools are reacting to the weather forecast by closing school for Friday. Here is the list which we will update as new districts make the call. Contact us with any announcements please.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
gvpennysaver.com
Janet L. Mohr - December 14, 2022
New Jersey: Janet L. Mohr, 64 years of age, passed away early Wednesday morning December 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Wayland. Janet was born March 14, 1958 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the daughter of George and Janice (Hilbert) Trevena. She grew up in New Jersey and was a graduate of Lakewood High School. Janet remained a life resident of New Jersey until a month ago when she moved to Wayland to be with her daughter. She worked for Shop-Rite as a retail manager for many years, retiring just a short time ago.
Two arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced two people were arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
Comments / 0