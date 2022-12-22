Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Alameda’s Caroline Ellison escapes potential 110-year prison term via plea deal
One of the key witnesses in the ongoing FTX investigation may evade all the seven counts of allegations against her with a plea deal. Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison would only be prosecuted for criminal tax violations under the agreement and could be released immediately on $250,000 bail. The...
Former Alameda CEO confirms firm borrowed billions from FTX customer deposits as part of plea deal
Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research, said as part of her plea deal that she was aware FTX funds had been made available for the venture capital firm’s investments. In a transcript of proceedings for her plea deal in the Southern District of New York...
FTX, Alameda execs plead guilty to fraud charges: Community responds
In the newest update to the FTX saga, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are currently helping with the investigation of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As the news broke, crypto community members shared their thoughts on the new development.
SBF sent home, FTX heads plead guilty, and Binance gets Voyager assets: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 18-24
SBF sent home after his parents put up their house to cover his astronomical bail bond. Sam Bankman-Fried will spend the holidays with his family in Palo Alto, California, after his parents secured $250 million in bail funds with the equity in their home. Among the conditions of the bail are home detention, location monitoring and his passport surrender. The former FTX CEO signed surrender documents on Dec. 20, allowing his extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, where he faces eight charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life. Bankman-Fried will now wait for his sentence at home with his family.
SBF sent home after his parents put up their house to cover his astronomical bail bond
On Dec. 21, Reuters reported that Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX — who is now facing criminal charges that could land him in jail for the rest of his life — may be granted bail in the United States ahead of his trial. Prosecutor Nicholas Roos...
Judge pulls out of SBF-FTX case citing husband's law firm's advisory link
The ongoing legal proceedings around former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took a new turn as District Judge Ronnie Abrams withdrew her participation from the case. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York recused itself from the FTX case after revealing that a law firm — which employs Abrams’ husband as a partner — had advised the crypto exchange in 2021.
Marshall Islands legally recognizes DAOs as domestic limited liability companies
The Republic of the Marshall Islands, an independent island state located in the Pacific Ocean near the Equator, has announced that the Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act of 2022 has officially been passed into law. The law recognizes decentralized autonomous organizations and enables legal entities registered in the country to formally...
SBF received special treatment inside Bahamian jail: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was remanded to the notorious Fox Hill Prison in Nassau, Bahamas, pending an investigation into the collapse of his exchange, had a different experience than many other prisoners. According to Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was held in the sickbay, where he had access to a toilet,...
