gvpennysaver.com
Lewy T. Kurelko - December 9, 2022
Perkinsville: Lewy T. Kurelko, 60 years of age, passed away early Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at his home. Lewy was born June 8, 1962 in Fayetteville, NC, the son of Wayne and Arlene (Douglas) Kurelko. He grew up in Springwater and moved to the Perkinsville area in 1984 and remained there ever since. Lewy worked at AB Cowles in Wayland for 15 years and then at Kraft Foods in Avon for several years. Lewy and Linda Sue Doe were married July 4, 1982 and together celebrated 40 years of marriage this past July.
Leland B. Durkee - December 13, 2022
Canadice: At age 86, Leland passed away peacefully at the Homestead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, New York. He was born in Fillmore, NY to the late Basil and Josephine Durkee. Leland is predeceased by his sons, Robert Durkee and Joseph Durkee, along with his grandson, Caleb Durkee. Survived by his beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Nancy (Herington) Durkee; his children, Ralph Durkee, Vera (Roger) Smith; his grandchildren, Daniel Durkee, Rebekah (Sean) Mallory, Sarah Durkee, Rachel Durkee, Leah Durkee, Bridgett (Mike) Lehner, Micah Durkee, Mackenzie Smith, Keturah Durkee, Isaiah Durkee, and Anna Durkee; his siblings, Joanne George, Vernice Tenney, and Cassandra Rhodes, along with his cherished great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Diane Rudolph Eades - December 6, 2022
Conesus: At age 60, Diane passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home in Conesus, NY. She was born in Highland Park, IL. Diane is predeceased by her father, Jerry Rudolph and her brother-in-law, John D’Onofrio. Survived by her mother, Marianne Rudolph and her siblings, Marie D’Onofrio, John (Margaret) Rudolph, Debora (Ray) Donohue, Paula (Mark) Greenman, and Mark (Kris) Rudolph; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful dog, Flint.
Michael E. Bricks - December 14, 2022
Wayland - Nashville, TN - Michael E. Bricks, 65 years of age, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 14, 2022 at his home in Nashville, TN. Mike was born August 31, 1957 in Wayland the son of Robert and Angela (Henkel) Bricks. He grew up in Wayland, and graduated from Wayland Central School in 1975. After high school, Mike served the United States in the Army from February 17, 1976 until his honorable discharge February 15, 1980. When he left the army he moved to Tennessee and in 1984 he moved back to Wayland. In 2007, Mike moved back to Nashville where he had resided ever since. His employment included a few different areas. He was an operating room technician, mechanic, an accomplished woodworker and master carpenter. Mike was a true jack of all trades and could build just about anything from the ground up.
Janet L. Mohr - December 14, 2022
New Jersey: Janet L. Mohr, 64 years of age, passed away early Wednesday morning December 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Wayland. Janet was born March 14, 1958 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the daughter of George and Janice (Hilbert) Trevena. She grew up in New Jersey and was a graduate of Lakewood High School. Janet remained a life resident of New Jersey until a month ago when she moved to Wayland to be with her daughter. She worked for Shop-Rite as a retail manager for many years, retiring just a short time ago.
