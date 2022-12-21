Wayland - Nashville, TN - Michael E. Bricks, 65 years of age, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 14, 2022 at his home in Nashville, TN. Mike was born August 31, 1957 in Wayland the son of Robert and Angela (Henkel) Bricks. He grew up in Wayland, and graduated from Wayland Central School in 1975. After high school, Mike served the United States in the Army from February 17, 1976 until his honorable discharge February 15, 1980. When he left the army he moved to Tennessee and in 1984 he moved back to Wayland. In 2007, Mike moved back to Nashville where he had resided ever since. His employment included a few different areas. He was an operating room technician, mechanic, an accomplished woodworker and master carpenter. Mike was a true jack of all trades and could build just about anything from the ground up.

