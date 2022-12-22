Read full article on original website
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Judge tells Trump lawyers to stop filing pointless lawsuits to slow down NY investigations into his businesses
Trump is in a legal fight with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his businesses and accuses him of fraud.
Trump's Paying People Who Are Key to Criminal Cases Against Him
Some have called the practice tantamount to buying their silence.
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’
The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Jury Deliberates After Prosecutors Allege Donald Trump Knew About Tax Fraud
The 12-person jury in the Trump Organization criminal trial begins deliberations today, Monday, December 5, after the prosecution alleged that Donald Trump knew about the tax fraud scheme while it was occurring.
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
Trump’s Attorneys Ask to Stall Paying Sanctions to Defendant as Appeal Unfolds in Failed Clinton RICO Lawsuit
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked to stall paying sanctions directly to the first defendant who scored an award after being named in a thus-far-failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. A request for sanctions by Clinton herself and several other high-profile defendants remains outstanding. However, U.S. District...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company
Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
In Trump’s approach to tax audits, a familiar legal strategy: delay
The IRS auditors assigned to former President Donald Trump’s taxes grappled with a tactic that is used frequently by Trump’s legal team — delay — according to a congressional report released Tuesday. The House Ways and Means Committee revealed in a report this week that although...
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud in New York trial
A jury in New York has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on all charges of tax fraud and other crimes. The verdict on 17 criminal counts was announced in court Tuesday afternoon.The jury began deliberations Monday around noon, after testimony and closing arguments wrapped up in the six-week trial.The two Trump Organization companies, called the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation, were indicted in July 2021, along with the company's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and accused of using a variety of methods to reduce payroll liability from executive salaries through untaxed bonuses and luxury perks worth millions. Weisselberg...
Ex-Trump ethics lawyer advised Hutchinson to mislead committee. Now he “could be prosecuted”: report
A Trump-allied attorney who previously represented a key January 6 witness urged her to mislead the January 6 committee about details she recalled, according to CNN. The committee did not identify the witness or the person they claimed tried to influence the testimony, but CNN reported that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the Trump White House who represented former aide Cassidy Hutchinson, was the lawyer.
21 charged for roles in transnational fraud schemes that target the elderly
TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 21 people have been charged for their roles in transnational money laundering networks that used cryptocurrency to launder millions of dollars stolen through scams that target elderly Americans. The operation, which is an organized multi-agency effort involving the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, and U.S. Postal Inspector Service, is being called "Crypto Runner." The multi-year operation is aimed at disrupting money laundering networks that take funds stolen from U.S. citizens through romance scams, phishing schemes, tech support scams, and other forms of fraud. These...
Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA's office
Matthew Colangelo -- who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general's office -- will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023
Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
