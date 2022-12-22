There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood this season. After being acquired from the Houston Rockets via trade over the summer, many assumed Wood would automatically become the Mavs' starting center. However, Dallas signed veteran center JaVale McGee in free agency two weeks later and promised him the starting gig. After McGee was benched seven games into the season, Dwight Powell took over as the starting center.

