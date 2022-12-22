ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

PIX11

Breaking down the Jets’ game against the Jags

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at the team’s Thursday Night Football game versus the Jaguars and what the benching means for Zach Wilson. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Vikings: Greg Joseph answers call

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Hero Greg Joseph drilled a game-winning 61-yard field goal despite having made just two of his first seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season.  Zero With four minutes remaining, a Jamie Gillan punt was blocked, gifting the ball to the Vikings at the Giants’ 29-yard line, from where they drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Long snapper Casey Kreiter was bowled over and the block came up the middle.  Unsung hero Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 34 yards. He led the game-tying, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing the 2-point conversion pass with 2:01 to go.  Key stat 11-0 Minnesota’s record in one-score games, the best start to a season in NFL history in that statistic. The Giants fell to 8-3-1 in a NFL-high 12 one-score games.  Quote “I would love a rematch.”  — Saquon Barkley on the possibility of a Giants-Vikings meeting in the first round of the playoffs
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGO

Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead and, for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

NFL Week 16 injury report: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Donald and more

The races for the last remaining NFL playoff spots are heating up and a few contenders are facing big injury questions. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen HurtsonSaturday for their NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears.
TENNESSEE STATE
KGO

Commanders cling to playoffs heading into meeting with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- - The stakes for the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch of the season aren't particularly high after they clinched the NFC West last week. The Niners are most likely slotted into either the second or third seed in the NFC with a possible second-round home playoff game in the balance.
SEATTLE, WA
KGO

49ers activate DT Javon Kinlaw from IR after missing 12 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The ailing interior of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive line is finally getting some reinforcements. The Niners officially activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list Friday, making him eligible to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Kinlaw has been out since Week 3 with continued swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Harris, Villapiano and the Immaculate Reception of 1972

PHIL VILLAPIANO WALKS through the Pittsburgh airport. It is late Wednesday evening, three days before Christmas. Even at 73, he still looks like a linebacker -- sturdy chest, stout shoulders, steel chin. His hair is white, but his eyes dance the way they have for decades. Villapiano should hate Pittsburgh....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”

