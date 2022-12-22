Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
PIX11
Breaking down the Jets’ game against the Jags
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at the team’s Thursday Night Football game versus the Jaguars and what the benching means for Zach Wilson. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Vikings: Greg Joseph answers call
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Hero Greg Joseph drilled a game-winning 61-yard field goal despite having made just two of his first seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Zero With four minutes remaining, a Jamie Gillan punt was blocked, gifting the ball to the Vikings at the Giants’ 29-yard line, from where they drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Long snapper Casey Kreiter was bowled over and the block came up the middle. Unsung hero Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 34 yards. He led the game-tying, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing the 2-point conversion pass with 2:01 to go. Key stat 11-0 Minnesota’s record in one-score games, the best start to a season in NFL history in that statistic. The Giants fell to 8-3-1 in a NFL-high 12 one-score games. Quote “I would love a rematch.” — Saquon Barkley on the possibility of a Giants-Vikings meeting in the first round of the playoffs
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead and, for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
KGO
Derek Carr connects with Hunter Renfrow on 14-yard Raiders touchdown pass
The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a hot start on a decidedly cold night in Pittsburgh with a 72-yard drive that took 14 plays and 8:22 off the game clock and gave the visiting Raiders a 7-0 lead. It was Las Vegas' initial possession of the game, which kicked...
KGO
49ers wideout Ray-Ray McCloud runs for 71-yard touchdown against Commanders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As wide receiver Deebo Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, San Francisco 49ers wideout Ray-Ray McCloud III has insisted to coach Kyle Shanahan that he can assume Samuel's responsibilities in the run game. McCloud hasn't had many opportunities to do that since Samuel suffered...
KGO
NFL Week 16 injury report: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Donald and more
The races for the last remaining NFL playoff spots are heating up and a few contenders are facing big injury questions. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen HurtsonSaturday for their NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain, which he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears.
KGO
Commanders cling to playoffs heading into meeting with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- - The stakes for the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch of the season aren't particularly high after they clinched the NFC West last week. The Niners are most likely slotted into either the second or third seed in the NFC with a possible second-round home playoff game in the balance.
KGO
49ers activate DT Javon Kinlaw from IR after missing 12 games
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The ailing interior of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive line is finally getting some reinforcements. The Niners officially activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list Friday, making him eligible to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Kinlaw has been out since Week 3 with continued swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
KGO
Harris, Villapiano and the Immaculate Reception of 1972
PHIL VILLAPIANO WALKS through the Pittsburgh airport. It is late Wednesday evening, three days before Christmas. Even at 73, he still looks like a linebacker -- sturdy chest, stout shoulders, steel chin. His hair is white, but his eyes dance the way they have for decades. Villapiano should hate Pittsburgh....
KGO
Giants signing Michael Conforto, reuniting Taylor Rogers with twin, sources confirm
The San Francisco Giants made a pair of additions Friday, signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract and left-handed reliever Taylor Rogersto a three-year, $33 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN. Conforto's contract includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. Conforto is...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones
Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”
Comments / 0