Kansas City, MO

Seven Kansas City Chiefs players selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

By Makenzie Koch
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are sending seven players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced the complete rosters , including starters, on Wednesday for the weeklong skills competition and flag football game.

Here are the seven Chiefs players who made the AFC roster:

  • Patrick Mahomes, starting quarterback
  • Travis Kelce, starting tight end
  • Orlando Brown, offensive tackle
  • Joe Thuney, offensive guard
  • Creed Humphrey, starting center
  • Chris Jones, defensive lineman
  • Tommy Townsend, starting punter
Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders goes on Twitter rant defending team’s pass rush

Pro Bowlers are selected based on votes from fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts for one-third of the overall vote, according to the NFL.

Only one other team had more selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl; the Philadelphia Eagles will send eight players, including six starters, to the annual all-star event.

The Dallas Cowboys had seven players selected, and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will send six players.

Of course, Kansas City fans hope Chiefs players will be unavailable to participate in the Pro Bowl Games this season, dreaming of another trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have already secured a trip to the playoffs with three weeks of the regular season remaining.

Several Chiefs players are now stacking up Pro Bowl selections.

Mahomes received his fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He was selected as starting quarterback this year for the AFC.

This is now both Brown’s and Jones’ fourth Pro Bowl selections. This is also Kelce’s eighth time making the roster.

The NFL noted Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, also made the Pro Bowl this year for the NFC. It’s a record fifth time that a pair of brothers have made the Pro Bowl in the same season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares story of daughter Sterling meeting Santa

The Kelce brothers’ 14 combined Pro Bowls trail only Peyton and Eli Manning and Bruce and Clay Matthews for the most by brothers in league history.

But it’s not just Pro Bowl veterans going to the 2023 games. It’s the first time that Thuney, Humphrey and Townsend have made the roster.

These Chiefs will be joined by some familiar faces on the AFC roster. Former Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, and former Chiefs center Mitch Morse, now with the Buffalo Bills, were both selected to the Pro Bowl.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That’s one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona.

KSN News

