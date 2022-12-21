Read full article on original website
King Charles III Joined by Daniel Craig, Judi Dench to Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'
Gather 'round the kiddos. King Charles III is reciting a popular holiday poem just in time for Christmas, and he's recruited some famous celebs to help him along the way!. The Royal Family's verified Instagram account on Saturday morning posted a sweet video in which the monarch stands in front of a lit Christmas tree and prepares to read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas." Camilla, Queen Consort joined in on the fun, as did some other very familiar faces, including Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.
Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
