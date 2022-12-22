ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

A sister by her side. A family behind her back.

Blend the expertise of two sisters-in-law, one who enjoys cooking, the other adept at business management. Mix in a large, multi-generational family with a willingness to support and help work. Top it with a popular restaurant that became available earlier this year when the owners retired. It’s a recipe for...
SCOTTS, MI
WWMTCw

Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
mibiz.com

Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

