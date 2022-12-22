Read full article on original website
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
MLive.com
New WMU football coach Lance Taylor to retain 4 more assistants from Tim Lester era
KALAMAZOO, MI – While Western Michigan will be under new leadership during the upcoming college football season, it appears the assistants surrounding first-year head coach Lance Taylor will have some familiar faces. The Broncos announced the return of defensive coordinator Lou Esposito on Tuesday, and in the three days...
WWMTCw
Firefighters decorate home of retired Otsego firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19
OTSEGO, Mich. — A retired Otsego firefighter who is hospitalized received a helping hand to get his family into the Christmas spirit. Firefighters from the Otsego Fire Department and surrounding departments made a surprise visit to decorate the home of Charlie McQueer in Otsego, the family said Wednesday. McQueer...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
nowkalamazoo.com
A sister by her side. A family behind her back.
Blend the expertise of two sisters-in-law, one who enjoys cooking, the other adept at business management. Mix in a large, multi-generational family with a willingness to support and help work. Top it with a popular restaurant that became available earlier this year when the owners retired. It’s a recipe for...
WWMTCw
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say. He...
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
southcountynews.org
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
Barn explodes in Allendale, owner in critical condition.
A barn exploded in Allendale on Friday. The owner of the barn is currently in critical condition.
mibiz.com
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Perre Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
