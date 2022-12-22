Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Trump news: Rattled Trump lashes out as Jan 6 panel finishes investigation and tax return release looms
The House committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot released its final report late on Thursday night, outlining why it has recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges over the insurrection.Over 845 pages, the damning report details how the former president and his allies engaged in at least 200 acts attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The committee calls for him to never be allowed to hold office again.“That evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the report...
Bay News 9
Bloody property disputes a dark side of Mexico real estate
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A grisly pre-Christmas killing of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital’s booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties.
Bay News 9
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Bay News 9
Local lawyer stays in touch with former Ukraine student & houses refugees
ORLANDO, Fla. — Overseas, the war in Ukraine displaced millions of people. Some have found new homes in Florida, and new friends as well. Back in March of this year Gary Israel who is a family attorney was trying to help one of his former students in Ukraine escape the war.
Bay News 9
NY attorney general to review issues raised about Santos
New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday said her office will review a New York Republican accused of fabricating parts of his life story. George Santos, 34, was elected to the U.S. House in November to represent New York’s third congressional district and had boasted an impressive academic and professional resume during his campaign.
Bay News 9
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
Bay News 9
Migrants await their fate as border remains closed to them
TIJUANA, Mexico — A tent has become a home for dozens of migrants at a shelter in Tijuana. Most of the people have been waiting months to be allowed to cross the border into San Diego to ask for asylum, and have gone from feeling tense to tired as the wait drags on.
Bay News 9
While most lawmakers applauded Zelenskyy speech, some Republicans objected
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but not everyone.
Bay News 9
Biden signs bill banning private ownership of big cats
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law that seeks to phase out private ownership of big cats and would put an end to cub petting. The issue came to light in the popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." Animal rights advocate Carole Baskin, one of the series'...
Bay News 9
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in...
Troops deployed in San Salvador amid massive gang crackdown
More than 2,000 soldiers and police surrounded two districts in El Salvador's capital on Saturday as part of President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, the second such operation this month in the Central American country. Despite that criticism, El Salvador's Congress on Thursday once again extended the state of emergency for another month.
Comments / 0