Twas two nights before Cougmas, and all through the house, you’re stuck with your whole family, because it’s too cold to go out. Yeesh! Good morning, Coug fans! Hope everyone is hunkered down through these very cold weather conditions. I’m lucky to be somewhere with a roof over my head, nice and warm, but a lot of our neighbors can’t say the same. I’ve linked warming shelters for Seattle, Yakima, Spokane, Portland, New York and Chicago. Some of these places are accepting resources and/or donations, so if you find it in your heart and holiday spirit to give, it’s there!

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO