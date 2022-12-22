Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
WSU Falls to Hawaii in Limp Offensive Showing + Previewing WSU vs Utah State
Washington State struggled mightily against University of Hawaii last night, leading to what might be the most frustrating loss of the Kyle Smith era. They fell to Hawaii 62-51, barely cracking 50 and shooting a disgusting 30.5% from the field. The Cougs also only registered two total assists throughout the contest, a sign of an offense in decay.
cougcenter.com
Washington State looks to bring Frank Maile’s defensive expertise to the Palouse
Happy holidays, Coug fans! I bet you didn't expect a potential new coaching hire under your trees this year, although Jake Dickert did hint at some cryptic presents in the tweet below... The Cougs are expected to orchestrate Frank Maile's journey north from Boise State to Washington State’s coaching staff...
cougcenter.com
Washington State athletic moments that cure Cabin Fever
Twas two nights before Cougmas, and all through the house, you’re stuck with your whole family, because it’s too cold to go out. Yeesh! Good morning, Coug fans! Hope everyone is hunkered down through these very cold weather conditions. I’m lucky to be somewhere with a roof over my head, nice and warm, but a lot of our neighbors can’t say the same. I’ve linked warming shelters for Seattle, Yakima, Spokane, Portland, New York and Chicago. Some of these places are accepting resources and/or donations, so if you find it in your heart and holiday spirit to give, it’s there!
cougcenter.com
Mullins three lifts WSU over George Washington, 66-64 + What to Watch For Against Hawaii
Jabe Mullins knocked down the go-ahead three with just seconds remaining to give the Washington State Cougars a 66-64 victory over the George Washington Colonials. GW (6-5) took a one point lead on a free throw with 15 seconds remaining. On WSU’s (5-6) final possession, T.J. Bamba dribbled the ball off his foot that luckily rolled right to Mullins for the game winner.
cougcenter.com
What to Watch For: Previewing the Diamond Head Classic
Your Washington State Cougars are in Hawaii, back at an in-season tournament for the first time since COVID hit. The Diamond Head Classic is a chance for WSU to prove themselves and build their resume against solid competition. Even though there are not any other High-Major teams in this tournament, the field is more than solid, so a win for WSU would be huge long-term.
