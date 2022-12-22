Oregon Ducks: Grading the 2023 recruiting class position-by-position

The Oregon Ducks closed with a bang on the first day of the early signing period, adding multiple commitments, highlighted by a pair of five-star prospects.

It was a banner day for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class sits at No. 7 nationally and is flirting with the best finish in program history.

Here's a look at the position-by-position grades for the class*:

*Subject to change based on new commitments/decommitments and will be updated

Quarterback: B

4-star QB Austin Novosad (Dripping Springs; Texas)

It's impossible not to factor in the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore into this grade.

Simply put, his departure was among the biggest Pac-12 recruiting flips in modern history.

Still, Oregon rebounded nicely.

Austin Novosad, who flipped from Baylor on the first day of the early signing period, is the nation's No. 9 quarterback and was heavily pursued by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others the summer.

They couldn't flip him.

Oregon accomplished it with very little time on the clock.

It was an impressive bounce back for the Ducks.

Running back: A

4-star RB Dante Dowdell (Picayune; Mississippi)

4-star RB Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens; Washington)

Oregon identified Dante Dowdell early and hung on despite late pushes from several SEC and ACC programs.

Since his commitment, the bruising Mississippi back has seen his stock skyrocket, as he's now a top-10 back nationally and rated No. 6 by 247Sports .

To put that kind of talent out of the heart of SEC Country is a major feat.

On the first day of the early signing period, Oregon flipped Jayden Limar from Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound speed back is the perfect pairing with Dowdell, something the staff hammered home to the Northwest playmaker in their late recruiting push.

This is a stellar duo.

Wide receiver: A

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey (Menlo-Atherton; California)

4-star WR Ashton Cozart (Marcus; Texas)

Jurrion Dickey is the nation's No. 2 wide receiver and is one of the top playmakers in the country.

The five-star pass-catcher is a major "get" and his signing - albeit delayed - was likely a very welcomed achievement for the Oregon staff.

Under Armour All-American selection Ashton Cozart is raw, but oozing with potential.

The speedy 6-foot-3 1/2, 193-pound pass-catcher flipped from Oklahoma when choosing the Ducks in May and never wavered.

Boh recruits could develop into "Sunday players."

Tight end: A-

4-star WR/TE Kenyon Sadiq (Skyline; Idaho)

After missing out on former Central Catholic-turned-IMG Academy star Riley Williams (Miami Hurricanes), Oregon pivoted and secured the commitment of Kenyon Sadiq.

That's no consolation prize.

Sadiq is a dynamic 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker, who is not only rated the nation's No. 4 athlete but also may very well be the top prospect in the Northwest.

He's also been extremely vocal about his trust and respect for the staff.

High character and elite talent is a recipe for a big recruiting win.

Offensive line: C+

4-star JC OL George Silva (Fullerton College; California)

4-star OL Iapanii Laloulu (Farrington; Hawaii)

3-star OL Lipe Moala (Mater Dei; California)

3-star OL Gernorris Wilson (Lakeland; Florida)

3-star OL Bryce Boulton (Palm Desert; California)

I like this group just fine.

The lower grade is more about the "process" than the result.

And it's hard to argue when taking a look at the numbers.

Oregon went 0-for-23 with offered high school offensive tackles, according to 247Sports .

While the Ducks pivoted away from some of those players in the transition from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning, it still highlights the level of "miss" in this class.

The lone "true tackle" in the group is very sound.

Georgia Silva is the nation's No. 1 junior college offensive tackle and should provide immediate depth, if not a quality starter.

Similarly, the Ducks landed just one of the top 18 interior offensive linemen they offered, Under Armour All-American Iapanai Laloulu.

The rest of the group has a lot of size, and frankly some real potential, especially given Adrian Klemm's coaching ability.

But Oregon's "hit rate" with bluechip high school offensive line prospects will need to improve in the 2024 cycle.

And it almost certainly will.

Remember: This staff signed five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. less than one year ago.

Of note, Oregon bolstered its offensive line significantly in the transfer portal with Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island) and Junior Angilau (Texas), although they do not factor in here.

Defensive line: A

5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco; California)

4-star DL A’mauri Washington (Chandler; Arizona)

4-star DL Terrance Green (Cy Woods; Texas)

4-star DL Johnny Bowens (Judson; Texas)

3-star DL My’Keil Gardner (Liberty; Arizona)

3-star DL Tevita Pome’e (Layton Christian Academy; Utah)

Entering the early signing period this group already had plenty of depth with its fair share of star power.

Adding Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 2 edge-rusher, put it over the top.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge is a superb athlete who could very well be a five-star tight end given the way he moves and his soft hands.

He's the gem of this class and helps Oregon build a major in-road to national championship program St. John Bosco.

His value cannot be overstated.

Arizona product Amauri Washington brings rare size (6-4, 295 pounds) to Eugene and fills a significant need.

He chose Oregon over offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

Terrance Green (6-5, 265) and Johnny Bowens (6-3, 265) are both solid four-star defenders out of Texas who had offers from all over.

My'Keil Gardner (6-2, 275) and Tevita Pome'e (6-3, 315) also provide some bulk.

Clearly, Oregon wanted to address its defensive line room and do so with a collection of talented players who could be major difference makers up front in the years to come.

The class of 2012 featured Arik Armstead (star), DeForest Buckner (star) and Alex Balducci (multi-year starter), so becoming the best defensive line class in program history will be a challenge, but this is a great group.

Linebacker: B-

4-star EDGE Blake Purchase (Cherry Creek; Colorado)

4-star EDGE Teitum Tuioti (Sheldon; Oregon)



3-star LB Jerry Mixon (Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep; California)

3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore (Central Valley Christian; California)

Blake Purchase, the No, 1 player in Colorado, is the headliner of the group, but he didn't sign Wednesday and there's reports that Deion Sanders is trying to flip him to Colorado.

It's worth monitoring closely, and the grade will go up a tick if he inks his National Letter of Intent.

Jerry Mixon, the cousin of Cincinnati Behgals star running back Joe Mixon, is a talented, versatile 'backer who also played running back in high school.

Teitum Tuiotii, the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, is the top prospect in the state of Oregon and had a stellar senior season.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge-rusher is rated a four-star prospect on 247Sports and certainly looked the part for Sheldon this fall.

Jaeden Moore is an intriguing development prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender has a nice frame and chose the Ducks over Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon State and others.

Defensive backs: B+

4-star CB Daylen Austin (Long Beach Poly; California)

4-star CB Cole Martin (Basha; Arizona)

4-star S Kodi Decambra (Bishop Gorman; Nevada)

4-star S Tyler Turner (Brennan; Texas)

3-star CB Collin Gill (St. John’s; Washington D.C.)

What a wild finish!

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday morning, but didn't sign.

He eventually flipped to Oklahoma, which dropped this grade some, as he was a major addition.

Oregon essentially flipped four-star cornerback Caleb Presley (Washington) for four-star cornerback Daylen Austin (former LSU pledge) on the first day of the early signing period.

That's actually a win for the Ducks, as Austin is the nation's No. 10 cornerback .

Cole Martin, the son of Oregon defensive back coach Demetrice Martin, collected more than 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, highlighted by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee and many others.

Kodi Decambra is not only a talented player in his own right - one whose stock has risen over time - but also gives the Ducks an "in" with Bishop Gorman, a national power program.

Similarly, Tyler Turner has seen his stock rise of late and helps build in-roads to Texas.

Collin Gill was one of the first players to sign Wednesday and provides depth - with some upside.