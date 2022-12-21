Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Talks Working With Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim on Their Final Film
Rian Johnson can't wait to take viewers on another mysterious adventure with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery!. The director recently sat down with ET's Ash Crossan to discuss the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. While not a direct sequel -- Glass Onion features a new location and cast of characters -- the standalone mystery continues the adventures of Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc, who is called in to investigate a brand new mystery.
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
King Charles III Joined by Daniel Craig, Judi Dench to Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'
Gather 'round the kiddos. King Charles III is reciting a popular holiday poem just in time for Christmas, and he's recruited some famous celebs to help him along the way!. The Royal Family's verified Instagram account on Saturday morning posted a sweet video in which the monarch stands in front of a lit Christmas tree and prepares to read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas." Camilla, Queen Consort joined in on the fun, as did some other very familiar faces, including Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
Pelé's daughter posts emotional photo with father at hospital
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World...
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
