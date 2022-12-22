Mount St. Joseph (MD) stuns No. 1 Montverde in Hawaii

The Mount St. Joseph basketball team posed for a team photo in their hotel lobby after their first round win in the Iolani Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HAWAII – Montverde Academy (FL), the current top-ranked team in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Boys Basketball Power 25 suffered a shocking, 56-55, loss to unranked Mount St. Joseph (MD), late Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic.

St. Joe senior star Amari Hansberry, the reigning Player of the Year in Maryland and a University of Illinois, scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Gaels. Austin Abrams also added 14 for MSJ.

Montverde’s Kwane Evans matched Hansberry’s 19, while Cooper Flagg and Asa Newell combined for 22 points for the Eagles.

Mount St. Joe (9-1) advances to face Neuman-Goretti (PA) in the championship game, which will take place early Friday morning (ET) in Honolulu.

Montverde fell to 8-2 this season.