ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde, FL

Mount St. Joseph (MD) stuns No. 1 Montverde in Hawaii

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yZZg_0jqrwfwY00

The Mount St. Joseph basketball team posed for a team photo in their hotel lobby after their first round win in the Iolani Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HAWAII – Montverde Academy (FL), the current top-ranked team in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Boys Basketball Power 25 suffered a shocking, 56-55, loss to unranked Mount St. Joseph (MD), late Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Iolani Classic.

St. Joe senior star Amari Hansberry, the reigning Player of the Year in Maryland and a University of Illinois, scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Gaels. Austin Abrams also added 14 for MSJ.

Montverde’s Kwane Evans matched Hansberry’s 19, while Cooper Flagg and Asa Newell combined for 22 points for the Eagles.

Mount St. Joe (9-1) advances to face Neuman-Goretti (PA) in the championship game, which will take place early Friday morning (ET) in Honolulu.

Montverde fell to 8-2 this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies bounce back with big win in Hawaii

While the bad taste from losing their first game of the season will linger a bit, the Aggies certainly didn’t dwell on it Thursday in their first game since the setback. Utah State opened the Diamond Head Classic with a convincing outing. It was close in the early going, but the Aggies asserted themselves midway through the first half and never looked back against Seattle. The Aggies rolled into the semifinals of the tournament being played in Honolulu, Hawaii, in Simplifi Arena with a 84-56 victory.
LOGAN, UT
daytonatimes.com

Daytonans show up in full force to cheer Mainland in state game

The Mainland Buccaneers lost to the Lake Wales Highlanders 32-30 in the Class 3S state championship on Dec. 16. The Daytona Beach community came out to support the Bucs in full force that day as many dawned blue and gold and were among the 4,236 fans at DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mauinow.com

Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March

A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023

The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
HONOLULU, HI
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy