Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
KEVN
Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Getting to the office in the snow may be annoying for some, but once you get to work you often don’t have to go outside unless you’re leaving for lunch or going back home. However, that is not the answer for everybody: electric, construction and maintenance crews must work outside regardless of the weather.
KEVN
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
KEVN
I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday. However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.
KEVN
Dysen Peterson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis boys basketball team is focused on competing with the state’s best this season. The Scoopers will count on Dysen Peterson to lead the way. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
KEVN
One more day of extreme cold.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One more night of extreme cold and gusty conditions. Lows this evening will be in the negative teens to 20s with mostly clear skies with wind chills as low as –45 degrees in some locations. Thankfully by Friday afternoon most locations will break out of the negatives and into the single digits as winds start to calm down. Friday evening, we will swing back into the negatives. Saturday things are looking up as warmer temperatures start to make their way back into the area.
KEVN
Non-profits around Rapid City work to help the homeless population stay warm
Rush scores with annual event to gather stuffed animals for kids over the holidays. Angel Harmon helps put people on wheels and into jobs. Annual Salvation Army drive helps children find joy at Christmas.
KEVN
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
KEVN
Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by...
KEVN
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
KEVN
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood. Drivers were advised to call 911...
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
KEVN
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
Comments / 0