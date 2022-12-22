Lag is arguably one of the worst things that can happen to you in any multiplayer game. When it comes to Apex Legends, your network’s slow performance might be the difference between victory or defeat. Lag can be caused by server overload, which can occur when a huge amount of people are trying to log into the game at once; it can also happen on the player’s end due to problems with your ISP, router, PC and more.

1 DAY AGO