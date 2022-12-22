Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
First-timers Tony Pollard and KaVontae Turpin among 7 Dallas Cowboys named to Pro Bowl
Former TCU star KaVontae Turpin is first true return specialist to make the Pro Bowl for the Cowboys.
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
'I Thought I Got Cut': Inside Turpin Pro Bowl Phone Call from Jerry
KaVontae Turpin, the Dallas Cowboys special-teams returner, reveals details from his emotional Pro Bowl phone call with team owner Jerry Jones.
Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number
Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.
FOX2Now
Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and Demetrious Johnson passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time.
NBC Connecticut
Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video
Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans
Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap
Clarence Hill’s 5 Things from the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 win vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys are now 2 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings and the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
NBC Connecticut
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
NBC Connecticut
Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception
Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week's loss...
Yardbarker
Nick Foles Set to Make Season Debut vs Chargers
The Colt’s season continues to deliver surprises. Indy has benched Matt Ryan and backup quarterback Nick Foles will make his 2022 debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Indianapolis plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night football. Nick Foles is the third quarterback to start for Indy this season. Matt Ryan was benched earlier in the season and Sam Ehlinger started a couple of games. The move to start Foles comes after Indianapolis’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Indy gave up a 33-point lead and lost 39-36.
