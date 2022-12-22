ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week's loss...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO