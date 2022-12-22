ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FOX2Now

Former St. Louis NFL player Demetrious Johnson dies 61

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former NFL player and Demetrious Johnson passed away at 61 years old today. Family friend and NFL agent Reggie Blackwell confirmed the news to FOX 2. The former pro-football player had been in the hospital for the past week. We don’t know the cause of death at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Connecticut

Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team. The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday. Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:. Neither Paul...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception

Dak Prescott threw one of the worst interceptions we’ve seen this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a pivotal NFC East matchup on Christmas Eve. The 13-1 Eagles and the 10-4 Cowboys are only three games apart with three games to play. So there are high stakes in North Texas this afternoon. Those Read more... The post NFL world roasts hilariously bad Dak Prescott interception appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Philly

Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week's loss...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nick Foles Set to Make Season Debut vs Chargers

The Colt’s season continues to deliver surprises. Indy has benched Matt Ryan and backup quarterback Nick Foles will make his 2022 debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Indianapolis plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night football. Nick Foles is the third quarterback to start for Indy this season. Matt Ryan was benched earlier in the season and Sam Ehlinger started a couple of games. The move to start Foles comes after Indianapolis’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Indy gave up a 33-point lead and lost 39-36.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

