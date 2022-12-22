Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
President Biden asked to intervene by veterans in asylum case of Afghan soldier detained after border crossing
President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford, to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
