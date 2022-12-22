ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

What team do the Vikings want to play in the playoffs?

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqPIr_0jqrwAm900

The team they want to avoid: Detroit

If the Vikings can hold onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff race they'll open Super Wild Card Weekend against the No. 7 seed. Entering Week 16, the seventh seed is in the hands of the Washington Commanders.

Minnesota beat Washington in D.C. 20-17 on Nov. 6. Since then, the Vikings are  hold the No. 7 seed. The Vikings are 4-2 since then and the Commanders are 4-1-1.

Seattle (7-7) and Detroit (7-7) are just behind the Commanders (7-6-1), with Seattle owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions. Green Bay (6-8) is on the far outside looking in but not out of contention just yet.

The Giants (8-5-1) currently control the No. 6 seed ahead of their visit to Minneapolis on Saturday.

Scoreboard watching in Week 16

  • NY Giants at Minnesota
  • Seattle at Kansas City
  • Detroit at Carolina
  • Washington at San Francisco
  • Green Bay at Miami

The Chiefs are favored to beat the Seahawks by at least 10 points, while the 49ers are 7-point favorites against the Commanders and the Lions are 2.5-point favorites at Carolina. Miami is favored to beat Green Bay and Minnesota is a home favorite over the Giants.

If all of the favorites win, the Giants would still control the No. 6 seed and the Lions would slip into No. 7 spot.

  • Giants (8-6-1)
  • Lions (8-7)
  • Commanders (7-7-1)
  • Seattle (7-8)
  • Green Bay (6-9)

"Each of these teams they have their problems, but I think the matchup the Vikings don't want is the Detroit Lions. They've been the hottest team in the NFL since they started 1-6," said Matthew Coller.

"That is a motivated, underdog-type team. And the biggest thing is, the Vikings, despite a decent defensive performance against the Indianapolis Colts, they still have a lot of flaws on the defensive side. That is where it would be most scary, if you're facing one of the teams with one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Detroit Lions."

The best potential first-round opponent? The Giants, according to Coller.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Outsider.com

Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old. The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VikingsTerritory

Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants

Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses

The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

NFL Officials Reportedly Lied to Fans During Week 15 Game

NFL referee Bill Vinovich made an unusual announcement during last Saturday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins when he cautioned that any fans throwing snowballs onto the field could incur a 15-yard penalty for the home team. Turns out, Vinovich was bluffing. According to a report ...
BUFFALO, NY
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy