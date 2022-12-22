Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
ABC13 Houston
NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 16of the 2022 NFL season and a full holiday weekend of football. There is a full slate of games Saturday plus three more on Sunday. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their quest for the AFC South title and beat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Vikings: Greg Joseph answers call
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Hero Greg Joseph drilled a game-winning 61-yard field goal despite having made just two of his first seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season. Zero With four minutes remaining, a Jamie Gillan punt was blocked, gifting the ball to the Vikings at the Giants’ 29-yard line, from where they drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Long snapper Casey Kreiter was bowled over and the block came up the middle. Unsung hero Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for a season-high 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for another 34 yards. He led the game-tying, seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, completing the 2-point conversion pass with 2:01 to go. Key stat 11-0 Minnesota’s record in one-score games, the best start to a season in NFL history in that statistic. The Giants fell to 8-3-1 in a NFL-high 12 one-score games. Quote “I would love a rematch.” — Saquon Barkley on the possibility of a Giants-Vikings meeting in the first round of the playoffs
Defensive Back Signee Already Has NFL Experience Against Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks
Perfect geographic location excelled development of Razorbacks' top recruit
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
ABC13 Houston
Titans' Derrick Henry scampers 48 yards for touchdown vs. Texans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans got off to a much-needed fast start to take a lead over the Houston Texans when running back Derrick Henry took off for a 48-yard touchdown run on their second offensive series. Henry started on quarterback Malik Willis' left side and took the handoff...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones
Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”
Comments / 0