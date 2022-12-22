ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Big Sky Bonus

14-19-28-30, Bonus: 13

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty; Bonus: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $11,936

Lotto America

12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000

Lucky For Life

01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Montana Cash

09-13-14-23-28

(nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

